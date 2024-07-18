Rams' Early Stretch May Set Them Up For Failure This Season
We're only a short time away from the start of the 2024 Los Angeles Rams season, and the hype and anticipation for this team are at an all-time high. The Rams are coming off a surprisingly good 2023 season, and they'll look to carry that momentum into this upcoming season.
Although the Rams are expected to be a better team this season, there is a chance they could experience some trouble right out of the gate. Similar to last season, the Rams will open up with a demanding schedule, with two of their first five matchups against playoff teams from the 2023 season. Because of this, the Rams are on Bleacher Report's list for the team's setup for a disastrous start to the 2024 season.
"It could be deja vu all over again in Los Angeles," said Ballentine. "The Rams first few weeks are among the most difficult in the league. There's a matchup with the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2 where they should be the favorites, but it's sandwiched between a road trip to the Detroit Lions to kick off the season and a Week 3 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers."
Last season's start may have been a bit tougher, as the Rams faced teams that made the playoffs the previous season in four out of the five matchups. The Rams came out of that with a 2-3 record, and the same could be in store for Los Angeles.
L.A. opens the season against the Detroit Lions, whom it lost to last season in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Then, in Week 3, L.A. faces the defending NFC Champions, the San Francisco 49ers. In Week 5, the Rams face the Green Bay Packers, who were close to a berth in the NFC championship game.
A solid start is pivotal for the Rams, and we'll see if they are indeed a better team or if they'll fall in the games they'll be underdogs in.
