Rams News: Bears to Get Pro Bowl Receiver Back Ahead of Matchup With LA
The Los Angeles Rams will travel to Chicago for their Week 4 matchup against the Bears. The Rams have a golden opportunity to move to 2-2 after it looked like they were about to move to 0-3 in last week's game against the San Francisco 49ers.
The page has now turned for the Rams, who will look to take advantage of the Bears and their young and inexperienced quarterback, Caleb Williams. The Rams will look to work with what they have despite the mounting injuries they have faced thus far through the season.
The Bears haven't been a depleted bunch compared to the Rams; however, they have been without their star wide receiver, Keenan Allen. Allen has missed the last two games due to a heel injury, but he could be returning for the matchup against the Rams.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said that Allen is back at practice today on a limited basis and is tracking a return this week if all goes well in practice.
The 31-year-old had been dealing with a heel issue dating back to training camp. Though he was healthy enough to play in Week 1, he didn't have the juice to play the following two games.
Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said he's "hopeful" Allen will be able to suit up for Sunday's game against the Rams and remain available for the long term, per Scott Bair of Marquee Sports Network.
Eberflus said on Friday that Allen's heel is getting better, although they ruled him out for Week 3.
"His heel [is] getting better," Eberflus said. "He's working back with the trainers. Speeds are getting better. Cutting, moving, all that's better. "He'll be ready when he's ready; when his body tells him. We have a really good training staff, and those guys are trying to get him back as soon as possible. Keenan has been working diligently to get that done. He has been on the field. He has been moving and cutting. We'll see where it goes next week."
In one game this season, Allen recorded four receptions for 29 yards. His first outing of the season was a disappointment, and the Rams will look to keep him to those numbers this Sunday.
While the Rams will look to shut down the amazing wide receiver trio the Bears have, the Rams' secondary has struggled through three games.
The Rams are ranked 29th in opponent yards passing per game (248.7), 32nd in opposed yards per pass (9.4), and 28th in opponent completion percentage (72.1 percent). The Rams' pass defense has struggled mightily, and they will have their hands full this Sunday, especially with Allen in the lineup.
