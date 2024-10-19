Rams News: Former LA Defensive Standout Released by Current Team
A former defensive standout for the Los Angeles Rams has found his tenure with another NFL team coming to an end. However, with their current record, this might be a blessing in disguise.
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, a source close to the Carolina Panthers revealed that they are releasing veteran cornerback Troy Hill.
"As the [Panthers] go younger, source says they’re releasing veteran CB Troy Hill," Rapoport said. "It’s a move that makes sense for both sides, as an experienced defender becomes available."
There has been no official word from the Panthers or Hill at this time.
So far this season, Hill has recorded 32 combined tackles and one pass defended.
It is believed that rookie Chau Smith-Wade, who was selected with the 157th overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, will step up to take his place. In his fourth season at Washington State, Smith-Wade recorded 35 combined tackles and six passes defended across seven games.
Meanwhile, there are plenty of teams who could use help on defense due to injuries or just the need of a veteran presence, including the Cincinnati Bengals, the Washington Commanders, and the Rams.
Hill began his football career with the Oregon Ducks in college, recording 71 combined tackles, one interception, two forced fumbles, and a conference leading 18 passes defended. He was named Second-team All-Pac-12 for his efforts.
Across 2010-2014, Hill recorded 169 combined tackles, 26 passes defended, three interceptions, and three forced fumbles across 49 games.
Although he went undrafted, Hill was picked up by the Bengals and played his first NFL game on Dec. 6, 2015. He was waived by the Bengals on Dec. 24, 2015. In the three games he played, Hill recorded six combined tackles.
Hill soon found himself playing with the Rams, making his first career start on Sept. 25, 2016. He would spend five seasons with Los Angeles.
Hill's best season came in 2020 when he recorded 77 combined tackles, 10 passes defended, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, and three interceptions. He led the league in interceptions returned for a touchdown (2) and most yards from interceptions (119). He also recorded one fumble recovery for a touchdown.
After spending a season with the Cleveland Browns, Hill would return to the Rams before heading to the Panthers.
Now, Hill will likely be looking to continue his 10th NFL season with yet another team.
