Rams News: Sean McVay Not Thrilled About New Kickoff Format
The National Football League is set for a massive change, and it's going to require a bit of an adjustment for the Los Angeles Rams and head coach Sean McVay.
In an effort to better protect players, the NFL has instituted a new Dynamic Kickoff Rule. Under this change, kicking team players will line up on the opposing 40-yard line and will not be able to move until the ball touches the ground or the player. Meanwhile, the receiving team will have players lining up in a five-yard area between the 35 and the 30.
The new landing zone will be between the 20-yard line and the goal line, and the receiving team can put two returners in the landing zone. If the ball is kicked past the end zone, it will result in a 30-yard touchback.
In a press conference after the Rams' joint practice with the Los Angeles Chargers, McVay gave his opinion on the new kickoff rules, saying they were "interesting, to say the least."
"It just feels weird," McVay said. "I mean, it doesn't look like anything I have been familiar with with football. I know that the intent is right, and we'll try to figure it out, and I know everybody that has been involved in that has their intentions in the right place. But it's a very foreign-looking play and, ultimately, however we feel about it, we've got to be able to adjust and make sure that we adapt, and it can be something that is an advantage to us. "
"We'll continue to really out our heads together with [special teams coach] Chase [Blackburn] and [special teams assistant] Chili Davis and with [game management coordinator] John Streicher, and figure out what's the best way to execute that phase so that it will be beneficial for our team."
"But I think we also need to probably have some fluidity with it if there are adjustments as we go. But when you see it against some other teams, you know it's one thing to work it against each other, but when you see it against some other teams, there'll be a lot that we can really dive into with the film. That's what I mean by interesting."
This is certainly going to be a huge adjustment for the Rams and the rest of the NFL. Hopefully, this will protect players while keeping the dynamic action we have grown to love.
