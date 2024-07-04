Rams Notes: Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua, Rookies
With the Los Angeles Rams' training camp quickly approaching, the team's top wide receivers have found themselves in the news lately, thanks in large part to Cooper Kupp's new podcast. The team's rookies and head coach also saw their names in the headlines of late. Here's the full report.
Rams News: Cooper Kupp's Son Has Hilarious Nickname for Puka Nacua
Los Angeles' two most important non-Matthew Stafford offensive players, All-Pro wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, have already formed a strong bond after just one season together. To wit, Kupp's son has now already developed a hilarious nickname for Nacua.
Rams News: Cooper Kupp Bans Rival Team From Being Named On His New Podcast
Cooper Kupp loathes this opposing squad so much he refuses to shout them out by name on the new podcast he co-hosts with his wife Anna.
Rams News: Los Angeles Head Coach Sean McVay Explains What Makes Cooper Kupp So Special
Ahead of his eighth season in charge, Sean McVay has broken down why the Super Bowl MVP is such a standout.
Rams News: Rookie Announces Engagement to Longtime Girlfriend
Just a few months after being drafted by Los Angeles, a new Ram has had a major life development.
Rams News: All-Pro Los Angeles Star Looking to Revolutionize Another Sport Entirely
One of the Rams' top players is getting into a very different kind of game: ethical coffee brewing.
Rams News: How Top Draft Pick Earned Exorbitant Rookie Contract
One young gun on the Rams got paid significantly more than is typical for a palyer selected at his position.