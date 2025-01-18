Rams Defense Ready to Make Up for Week 12 Embarrassment
The last time the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles faced off, it was undoubtedly one of the worst performances of the season for the Rams. Los Angeles entered the game having won four of their previous five games.
However, their performance against the Eagles in Week 12 looked like a team that was caught off guard at home against one of the best teams in the National Football League.
For the Rams, though, the loss to the Eagles was not just another loss, it was an embarrassing performance for a proud team and a formidable defense.
Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula explained some of his thought process as he gameplans for the Eagles again. After allowing Eagles running back Saquon Barkley to record over 300 all-purpose yards in Week 12, Shula knows the Rams' defense must prepare and execute better than they did last time.
"I think it's always just kind of where do you want to put your resources? There is no perfect defense,” Shula said. “We all know that, and Sean knows that so if you want to devote a lot of resources to the run. They obviously have some really good receivers, a really good quarterback, and really good skill [players] all across the board. Where you want to put your resources and what you want to emphasize on stopping. There are certain things, and certain tendencies teams do that you might have a certain game plan to go against each week. That's what we're always going to try to do."
The Rams look to have another impressive performance after a dominating performance against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night. Shula noted that although he was happy about the Rams' win, he was far from satisfied.
"I think any coach would tell you until that clock hits zero, you're not really enjoying anything" Shula said. "Obviously, the locker room after the game, it was cool to have the families and some friends there. It was a different trip home with all the families on the plane and not our typical team plane [ride] sitting in your assigned seat. It was definitely an enjoyable flight home."
