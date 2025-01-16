Rams' Offensive Depth Could Prove Valuable During Playoffs
The Los Angeles Rams' offense is known for always having the potential to explode at any moment. With Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford and plenty of weapons on the offensive side of the ball, the Rams' offense is undoubtedly formidable.
Monday night against the Minnesota Vikings, the Rams leaned on a deep and talented group of tight ends to help take the load off Stafford and the rest of the offense.
After leading the team in receiving, Rams tight end Tyler Higbee suffered an injury, forcing the Rams to adjust.
Stafford and the offense did just that, as he finished the game with nine completions to four different tight ends for nearly 100 yards. McVay noted how well tight ends Colby Parkinson, Hunter Long, and Davis Allen played in the Wild Card round, especially in Higbee's absence.
"I thought they did a great job," McVay said. "I think it's a tremendous credit to really [Tight Ends Coach/Pass Game Coordinator] Nick Caley's leadership of that room. You look at how much better all three of those guys have gotten throughout this year. They're very good football players who are interchangeable, and I think that's a really valuable trait for us because of all the things that you just mentioned.
"Higbee is certainly--it's been great having him back. You felt his presence early. He was on pace to have a really big night, and he still made a huge contribution even just playing a quarter. I am hopeful and optimistic, based on my dialogue with him, that his expectations are that he’s going to be ready to roll against Philly. I'm really proud of Coach Caley and those three guys. I thought they did an excellent job."
McVay credited the tight end room with being versatile enough to allow the Rams ultimate flexibility in their play calling. McVay says the talented group of tight ends opens things up on the offensive side of the ball for the Rams.
"It's been big. In a lot of instances, it allows us to not let people sometimes dictate the terms on you," McVay said. "[It provides] a little bit of versatility, a little bit of a change-up, and maybe some different things. That's what's cool about the playoffs. Really, we've utilized a little bit more 12-personnel. We were able to get a couple of snaps; our first touchdown was in a 13-personnel grouping. I think being able to activate those different things based on the availability and the versatility of those guys that you mentioned is a good thing for our group and something that, if we feel like it fits this week, I think being able to mix up personnels is beneficial."
