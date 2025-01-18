Rams Ready to Put "Wild" Week Behind Them, Focus on Eagles
No team in the playoffs has had the type of start to the playoffs like the Los Angeles Rams. After battling back from a 1-4 start to the season to win the NFC West and secure a playoff berth, the Rams' home playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings was relocated due to wildfires in and around Los Angeles.
The relocation was undoubtedly harder on the Rams than their opponent, effectively making a home game, an away game. Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur noted how unique the week was for the Rams coaches, players, and their families.
“For us, it has just been wild, real talk, LaFleur said. "There are a lot of people affected by it. Some people are in this building. Whether something actually happened to your house or whatnot, there was some uncertainty. It was pretty wild. We got to Arizona.
"I think Kyren [Williams] probably said it best. He said that he just felt free. Speaking for us coaches, I felt like we felt kind of the same way. We knew we had our families. We knew that we were safe. Obviously, our thoughts and prayers were out in LA in terms of what a lot of people are going through. Hopefully, that three-and-a-half-hour window gave some people some relief.”
LaFleur credited the Rams' front office with helping make everything as convenient as possible for the staff and their families.
“It was wild," LaFleur said. "There was still a lot of game planning that had to be done as we were going. It was just flipped upside down quickly. On Monday, we got in here getting ready to prepare. I think we had an extra day. By Tuesday, we kind of heard what was going on. We knew that the next 48 hours…it was insane. I’m not just saying this, but what this organization did in such a short amount of time… I can't even list the amount of names.
"It has nothing to do with coaching. It was all the other people that were able to make this as seamless as possible starting off with the Kroenkes and what they did and how generous they were for the families. Personally, my family didn't come with me initially. They met us in Arizona on a different plane. Coming home after that game and having my 9-year-old daughter sleeping on my shoulder, it's a moment I'll probably never forget because I don't know if I'll ever get that opportunity after a football game to be in that moment. It was pretty unique. I know a lot of guys feel the same way.”
