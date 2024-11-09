Rams' QB Impressed With Recent Success From Veteran Receiver
The Los Angeles Rams (4-4) are riding a three-game win streak, playing as one of the best team's in the NFC of late. A key piece to that success has been the impressive play from their former Super Bowl winning receiver Demarcus Robinson, posting unreal numbers in recent games.
The leader of the Rams' offense, quarterback Matthew Stafford, was asked by the media on Thursday about the recent success that Robinson has helped lead this team back to a .500 record after starting the season 1-4.
Robinson has 129 receiving yards and four touchdowns on just eight receptions over his past two contests. No receiver in the NFL has had more production in such a short amount of time for a team that needed it the most.
"I think for a guy his size, he's sudden and explosive," Stafford said. "He is not a small person. He's a big dude, wiry, sudden mover and has a great feel for what's going to get him open. Some guys just have a great feel. He does a great job of that, especially in those sticky man-to-man type situations. He has done a nice job of finishing some big plays for us, so that's a huge plus."
In the waning moments of Rams' recent win over NFC West rival, Seattle Seahawks, Robinson hauled in a one-handed, 39-yard touchdown pass from Stafford in overtime to win the ballgame. He better the defender with one hand while making the catch with the other. Truly incredible and clutch.
"Amazing. It was an amazing catch and a great play," Stafford said. "From my angle, I didn't know, he just got up with such confidence. I knew he didn't drop it. I'm glad he made the play he made and glad it worked out for us."
The veteran wide out is on the third team of his career, spending his first five seasons as a Kansas City Chief, winning a Super Bowl with the organization back in 2020. He spent one year with the Baltimore Ravens before signing as a free agent with the Rams before the 2023 season.
With opposing defenses making obvious receiving threats, Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, the top priority, it has led to Robinson often being the open receiver against the defenses third or fourth best defender. It has led to an uptick in targets and success.
Stafford has played against Robinson in the past and is very fortunate to have him on the same sideline the past two seasons. He was asked if Robinson has changed as a receiving threat and what has led to the success that he has shown midway through the year.
"No real difference to him as a player," Stafford said. "I think he's just gotten some more opportunities. The coverage has kind of dictated that the ball goes to him and he's done a great job of making the plays. A couple weeks ago, they wanted to press him on a play. I gave him an opportunity and [he] made a great play last week to end the game. It's not a play we're designing a throw there. We're just kind of designed to get out on the edge and try to make a play, but he made the play. He is just getting some opportunities coming down with him and that's the biggest difference."
Robinson will look to follow up his recent success with another statement performance on Monday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins (2-6). Having a third dangerous receiving threat along with Kupp and Nacua will pose issues for the Dolphins defense as Robinson should receive more targets.
