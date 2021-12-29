Skip to main content
    •
    December 29, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Rams' Wednesday Injury Report for Week 17 at Ravens

    The Rams have released its Wednesday injury report ahead of the Week 17 matchup against the Ravens.
    Author:

    The first injury report of the week has been released and the Rams have seven guys noted, though two are as a result of taking a rest day. The Rams held a walk-through practice, therefore Wednesday's participation on their side of things is strictly an estimation from the team.

    As for the Ravens, quarterback Lamar Jackson has returned to practice on a limited basis, which is a major step toward him playing on Sunday given that he's missed the last few weeks altogether due to a nagging ankle injury.

    Here's how the Rams and Ravens stack up regarding each team's Wednesday injury report leading up to the Week 17 matchup inside M&T Bank Stadium:

    Rams Injury Report

    Did Not Participant (DNP)

    • S Taylor Rapp (shoulder)
    • DL Greg Gaines (hand)
    • CB Jalen Ramsey (rest)
    • DL Aaron Donald (rest)
    • OLB Chris Garrett (illness)

    Limited Participant (LP)

    • WR Ben Skowronek (limited)
    • OL Brian Allen (knee)

    Recommended Articles

    IMG-0015
    Play

    Rams' Wednesday Injury Report for Week 17 at Ravens

    The Rams have released its Wednesday injury report ahead of the Week 17 matchup against the Ravens.

    22 seconds ago
    IMG_1737 2
    Play

    NFC Playoff Picture: Matchups the Rams Could Face in the Wild Card Round

    Breaking down all of the potential first-round matchups the Rams could face in the wild card round.

    4 hours ago
    IMG-1792
    Play

    Lions Poach Player Off Rams' Practice Squad

    The Rams are losing a member of its practice squad to the Lions.

    6 hours ago

    Ravens Injury Report

    Did Not Participant (DNP)

    • CB Anthony Averett (ribs/chest)
    • WR Devin Duvernay (ankle)
    • LB Malik Harrison (illness)
    • OLB Justin Houston (rest)
    • DB/LB Anthony Levine Sr. (knee)
    • OLB Odafe Oweh (foot)
    • G/T Tyre Phillips (knee)
    • G Ben Powers (foot)
    • FB Patrick Ricard (knee)
    • CB Tavon Young (rest)
    • G Kevin Zeitler (rest)

    Limited Participant (LP)

    • OLB Tyus Bowser (personal)
    • QB Lamar Jackson (ankle)

    More from Ram Digest:

    Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

    IMG-0015
    News

    Rams' Wednesday Injury Report for Week 17 at Ravens

    22 seconds ago
    IMG_1737 2
    News

    NFC Playoff Picture: Matchups the Rams Could Face in the Wild Card Round

    4 hours ago
    IMG-1792
    News

    Lions Poach Player Off Rams' Practice Squad

    6 hours ago
    IMG-1793
    News

    Rams' Brandon Powell Named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

    7 hours ago
    IMG_1773
    News

    Ravens Are Holding Out Hope to Get QB Lamar Jackson Back in Week 17 vs. Rams

    Dec 28, 2021
    IMG_1772
    News

    SI Power Rankings: Rams Trend Upward Following Undefeated Month of December

    Dec 28, 2021
    IMG-0016
    News

    Jaguars Claim Two Players Off Waivers From Rams | Team Tracker

    Dec 28, 2021
    IMG_1771
    News

    Rams to Place Darrell Henderson Jr., Ernest Jones on Injured Reserve, Cam Akers Could Play in Week 17 vs. Ravens

    Dec 28, 2021