Rams' Wednesday Injury Report for Week 17 at Ravens

The Rams have released its Wednesday injury report ahead of the Week 17 matchup against the Ravens.

The first injury report of the week has been released and the Rams have seven guys noted, though two are as a result of taking a rest day. The Rams held a walk-through practice, therefore Wednesday's participation on their side of things is strictly an estimation from the team.

As for the Ravens, quarterback Lamar Jackson has returned to practice on a limited basis, which is a major step toward him playing on Sunday given that he's missed the last few weeks altogether due to a nagging ankle injury.

Here's how the Rams and Ravens stack up regarding each team's Wednesday injury report leading up to the Week 17 matchup inside M&T Bank Stadium:

Rams Injury Report

Did Not Participant (DNP)

S Taylor Rapp (shoulder)

DL Greg Gaines (hand)

CB Jalen Ramsey (rest)

DL Aaron Donald (rest)

OLB Chris Garrett (illness)

Limited Participant (LP)

WR Ben Skowronek (limited)

OL Brian Allen (knee)

Ravens Injury Report

Did Not Participant (DNP)

CB Anthony Averett (ribs/chest)

WR Devin Duvernay (ankle)

LB Malik Harrison (illness)

OLB Justin Houston (rest)

DB/LB Anthony Levine Sr. (knee)

OLB Odafe Oweh (foot)

G/T Tyre Phillips (knee)

G Ben Powers (foot)

FB Patrick Ricard (knee)

CB Tavon Young (rest)

G Kevin Zeitler (rest)

Limited Participant (LP)

OLB Tyus Bowser (personal)

QB Lamar Jackson (ankle)

