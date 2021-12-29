Rams' Wednesday Injury Report for Week 17 at Ravens
The first injury report of the week has been released and the Rams have seven guys noted, though two are as a result of taking a rest day. The Rams held a walk-through practice, therefore Wednesday's participation on their side of things is strictly an estimation from the team.
As for the Ravens, quarterback Lamar Jackson has returned to practice on a limited basis, which is a major step toward him playing on Sunday given that he's missed the last few weeks altogether due to a nagging ankle injury.
Here's how the Rams and Ravens stack up regarding each team's Wednesday injury report leading up to the Week 17 matchup inside M&T Bank Stadium:
Rams Injury Report
Did Not Participant (DNP)
- S Taylor Rapp (shoulder)
- DL Greg Gaines (hand)
- CB Jalen Ramsey (rest)
- DL Aaron Donald (rest)
- OLB Chris Garrett (illness)
Limited Participant (LP)
- WR Ben Skowronek (limited)
- OL Brian Allen (knee)
Ravens Injury Report
Did Not Participant (DNP)
- CB Anthony Averett (ribs/chest)
- WR Devin Duvernay (ankle)
- LB Malik Harrison (illness)
- OLB Justin Houston (rest)
- DB/LB Anthony Levine Sr. (knee)
- OLB Odafe Oweh (foot)
- G/T Tyre Phillips (knee)
- G Ben Powers (foot)
- FB Patrick Ricard (knee)
- CB Tavon Young (rest)
- G Kevin Zeitler (rest)
Limited Participant (LP)
- OLB Tyus Bowser (personal)
- QB Lamar Jackson (ankle)
