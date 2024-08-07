Rams Reportedly Received Multiple Calls Regarding Trade for Tutu Atwell
Led by quarterback Matthew Stafford, the Los Angeles Rams have one of the most effective offenses in the National Football League.
A large reason for this is that Stafford has countless weapons on the roster who can threaten opposing teams, including former Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp and 2023 standout Puka Nacua. Hopefully, this will include tight end Tyler Higbee this season as he recovers from surgery to repair his torn ACL and MCL.
That being said, it looks like the Rams almost lost one of these weapons before the trade deadline last year.
Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic believes she can name the Rams' wide receiver room if the season started after Los Angeles' joint practice with the Chargers: Kupp, Nacua, Demarcus Robinson, Tutu Atwell, Jordan Whittington, Tyler Johnson, and Xavier Smith.
"The Rams may only need to roster three tight ends for now because Tyler Higbee is expected to return middle-to-late season," Rodrigue said. "For that reason, they potentially could get away with sneaking Smith onto the initial roster. He has had a great camp and could be a return specialist."
However, she made note of another receiver on this list: Tutu Atwell.
"This is a crucial year for Atwell to make his presence more felt on the field in a consistent manner. The Rams received trade calls on Atwell ahead of last year’s deadline, multiple league sources said at the time."
Drafted 57th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, Atwell has remained a consistent presence on the Rams. A member of the Super Bowl-winning squad, he has recorded 781 yards and four touchdowns across three seasons with Los Angeles.
While this isn't particularly impressive compared to Nacua and Kupp, Atwell's past indicates that he has a ton of potential.
Despite playing as a quarterback in High School, Atwell swapped to wide receiver when he went to Louisville. In his freshman year, Atwell recorded 24 receptions for 406 yards and two touchdowns across 12 games.
Atwell's sophomore year showed a massive improvement, earning him first-team All-ACC honors in 2019. He finished the season with 70 receptions for 1,276 yards and 12 touchdowns, leading the conference in total yardage and breaking Harry Douglas' school record.
In 2020, Atwell opted out of the rest of his junior season due to injury. Still, he made 46 receptions, recording 625 yards and seven touchdowns, and earning second-team All-ACC honors.
Atwell may not be a star at the caliber of Nacua, Kupp, or Robinson, but he still has the ability to make major plays and be a legitimate threat on the field. If the Rams need to make a trade in the near future, Atwell would be a great candidate.
