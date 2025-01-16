Rams Served Major Disrespect in Ranking Of Remaining Playoff Teams
The Los Angeles Rams started their playoff run was a bang on Monday Night in Arizona. The Rams were no match for the Minnesota Vikings. The Rams defeated the Vikings in the Wild Card game on Monday Night in dominant fashion. From start to finish it was all about the team from Los Angeles. And it was a complete team performance.
The Rams had the best team performance out of all the NFL Playoff teams that played on Wild Card Weekend.
The offense of the Rams set the tone right off the opening kickoff. Going downfield and scoring a touchdown. And it did not stop there. The defense came to life in what was the first game for many of the young core that the Rams drafted on the defensive side. Once they got their first sack of the game, they could not be stopped. They had nine sacks in total, tying the NFL record in one playoff game.
Even with that excellent performance, the Rams are still getting overlooked. The Rams were ranked sixth out of the remaining teams in the playoffs in one ranking.
"Number sixth is the Rams," said Colin Cowherd giving his rankings on The Herd. "They played a perfect half [against the Vikings] but they were not good on third down. And their offense can be sluggish in the first half. Listen they are good but not great. They are 15-5 went they are Cooper Kupp Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams. Kyren Williams got hurt last night, cross your fingers."
"They are 7-1 when they score 21 or more points. Their offense gets stuck though and it happens kind of regularly when their offense gets stuck. You give McVay or [Andy] Reid extra time, good night. And I thought this defense was no joke. In the first four weeks of the year, they had eight sacks. They had nine sacks [on the Vikings]. Jared Verse is unblockable ... The Rams are a young defense about every three weeks you look up and they are noticeably better."
They face another challenge in the divisional round. They will take on the Philadelphia Eagles for a trip to the NFC Championship on Sunday. The Eagles defeated the Rams earlier this season but this game will be a whole lot different than their first meeting.
