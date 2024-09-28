Rams vs Bears: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em For Fantasy Football
The Los Angeles Rams a have great opportunity to get their second consecutive win of the season as they go on the road Sunday to take on the Chicago Bears, who are also looking to add another victory to their record. There has been some movement on both rosters regarding their injury report which should give fantasy owners different options for lineup construction. Here is a list of three players to consider starting and three players to sit for this Sunday's NFC showdown.
1. Start: Keenan Allen
The veteran wide receiver has been inactive to start the first three games of the season due to a hamstring injury, however, it was recently reported that Allen will be active on Sunday. For a Bears' offense that has struggled to find its groove to start the season, the Pro-Bowl pass-catcher could be key to keeping the chains moving in Chicago.
2. Start: Davis Allen
The Rams' tight end is expected to be a full-participant on Sunday after being inactive for two weeks with back spasms. This Rams' receiving core has had to deal with crucial injuries that have forced reserves to step up. With Allen back in the lineup, he could be a key weapon in this Sean McVay passing attack Sunday.
3. Sit: Blake Corum
To start the season there was speculation that the Rams' offense would feature a two-back system between Corum and Kyren Williams, however, that has not been the case. Williams has clearly established the majority of the Rams' rushing duties after his three-touchdown performance in week 3. Corum is not worth adding to a lineup right now because of his limited touches.
4. Sit: Caleb Williams
The number one overall pick in the 2024 draft has dealt with a number of growing pains to start his very young NFL career. Fantasy owners who thought the former USC Trojan would get off to a blazing start need to face the reality that Williams will be up and down this season as he has to navigate a below-average offensive line and questionable play-calling.
5. Start: Tutu Atwell
With the losses of Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, the second-round wide receiver has had to be the playmaker in this Rams' offense. Last week against the 49ers Atwell was Los Angeles' leading receiver and it is clear that he has earned the trust of his quarterback Matthew Stafford.
6. Sit: Demarcus Robinson
Robinson has had to fill into a bigger role due to the injuries that Cupp and Nacua have had to deal with. With tight end Davis Allen returning to the offense and Tutu Atwell likely being the first option on the perimeter, Robinson will likely be the odd man out in this Rams' passing attack.
