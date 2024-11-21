How Rams' Young OL Shined In Recent Return
The Los Angeles Rams (5-5) were extremely happy to return their second-year starting offensive lineman Steve Avila, after he suffered an MCL sprain in Week 1 that had kept him out for nine weeks, returning in Week 10's loss to the Dolphins. He has been stellar since returning to the lineup.
Avila has allowed just one quarterback pressure over his last two games since returning from injury. He did not skip a beat in his high level of protection after being sidelined for eight games. The former TCU Horned Frog has been a pleasant surprise very early in his career.
Alongside Avila, making his return to action on the offensive front was veteran guard/center Jonah Jackson. The pair have been out since the first two weeks of the season and having them back in the lineup is a huge deal for the success of the Rams' offense.
Following the loss to the Dolphins in both of their returns, Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke on both players returning to the lineup after the offensive line allowed four sacks. Although it wasn't on Avila, McVay gave high praise to both players that are some of the best at their positions.
"I trust those guys," McVay said last week following the Dolphins loss. "It was their first game back in a while, talking about Jonah [Jackson] and Steve [Avila] but I'll check the tape. We'll see. I know the character of those guys are going to go back to work and continue to do everything they can to try and play as good as they can like we all are. We all have to at that point. That’s what we do every single week. No matter if we win the game or we lose the game, see where we can be better and go back to work.”
Since returning, there have been no signs of lingering issues for Avila and the MCL injury that occurred in the season opener. If he continues to stay healthy and produce at the level he is currently at, quarterback Matthew Stafford's mind will be at ease having Avila blocking for him.
The Rams will prepare for an Eagles defense that gets after the quarterback at a high rate. Rankings 10th in the NFL in total sacks (28), it will be up to Avila, Jackson, and the rest of this offensive front to keep Stafford clean and comfortable in the the pocket, much like last week with zero sacks allowed.
