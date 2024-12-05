REPORT: Rams to Continue Stockpiling Talent via the Draft
The Los Angeles Rams are in the middle of what they hope will be the start of a productive playoff run this season. However, with the end of the season nearing, it is not too early to start thinking about next season.
The Rams hope to have the last pick in the upcoming NFL Draft but will likely pick closer to the middle of the pack because of their record and final positions in the standings. This would give the Rams a chance to draft one of the more talented players instead, which would amount to a high second-round pick if they chose late in the first round.
Derek Tate of Pro Football Network believes the Rams will continue adding young talent to their defense. After successfully adding to the unit this past offseason via the draft, Tate thinks the Rams will again bolster their defense with some of the best draft talent.
Tate predicts the Rams will select cornerback Shavon Revel from East Carolina with the 17th-overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.
“The Los Angeles Rams defense has done an outstanding job of adding quality defenders through the draft in recent years," Tate said. "However, the secondary has still had its fair share of issues since Jalen Ramsey’s departure.
“One way to quickly address this issue is to add a long and physical corner like Shavon Revel. The Rams’ defense runs zone coverages like Cover 3, Cover 4, or Cover 6 on 66.7% of their snaps, which only elevates Revel’s impact with his ball skills, route recognition, and physicality.
The Rams hit big on defensive linemen Jared Verse and Braden Fiske in the most recent draft. They look to have another productive draft this offseason
The Rams are already one of the youngest teams in the league, but the talent that is on their roster is undeniable. Los Angeles also benefits from getting so many young players quality playing time in meaningful games early in their careers.
If the Rams are able to continue stacking quality draft hauls together with the right moves in free agency, the Rams could easily win the division next season and make a run.
