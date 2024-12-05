REPORT: Do the Rams Have Any Shot to Beat the Bills?
The Los Angeles Rams got back on track last week with a road win over the New Orleans Saints. The Rams need to win as many games as possible down the stretch to have a shot at winning the NFC West.
USA TODAY recently listed their predictions for each game this weekend, and not many are giving the Rams a legitimate chance to pull off the upset on Sunday.
Lorenzo Reyes of USA TODAY believes the Bills will beat the Rams by double digits. Reyes predicted the Bills to win by a score of 30-20.
"Buffalo is one of those teams you should back pretty much the rest of the way, with the possible exception being Week 15 at Detroit," Reyes said. "The Rams are inconsistent, and the Bills have found a steady rhythm on both sides of the ball."
Tyler Dragon of USA TODAY predicts the Bills will beat the Rams by a score of 30-22, as the Bills are the better team on paper.
"Buffalo is playing like the best team in the AFC," Dragon said. "They are still in contention for the No. 1 seed in the conference. This is a measuring-stick game for the Rams. But I don’t think they’ll measure up against the Bills."
Richard Morin of USA TODAY is among the few who believe the Rams will pull off the upset. Morin thinks the Rams will win by less than a field goal, by a score of 30-28, as the Bills have one of the best rosters in the league.
"The Rams have quietly become a serious postseason contender. I'm picking them to upset the Bills in Inglewood," Morin said.
Jordan Mendoza of USA TODAY projects a narrow loss for the Rams on Sunday at home. Mendoza predicts that the Bills will beat the Rams 30-27. Mendoza notes that Bills quarterback Josh Allen is hard to stop.
“Buffalo is proving to be a tough team to beat, but Los Angeles’ offense has the potential to match anything the Bills do,” Mendoza said. “While the Rams put the pressure on the Bills, Josh Allen finds a way to keep the winning streak alive.”
