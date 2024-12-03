REPORT: How Did the Rams' Win Boost Their Overall Ranking?
It has been a season of streaky football for the Los Angeles Rams. They have won two games in a row twice this season and had a three-game winning streak.
After losing two of their last three games, both at home, the Rams traveled south in desperate need of a win. However, they had to beat a New Orleans Saints team that was on a streak of its own after winning two games under its interim coach.
It was a hard-fought game and the Saints battled for 60 minutes. However, after a slow start, the Rams proved to be too much down the stretch.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford had a quiet game, only throwing for 183 yards, but he threw for two touchdowns. While he did not throw for many yards, his two scores matched the Saints' total offensive output.
Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News ranked the Rams as the 15th-best team in the league, which is one spot higher than he did last week. The Rams’ hard-fought win over the Saints was convincing enough to move them up slightly in the standings.
“The Rams are doing their best to stay in it with an intimidating-but-inconsistent offense and an impactful-but-inexperienced defense,” Iyer said. “Don't rule out another late surge into the playoffs, even as NFC West champions, thanks to Sean McVay.”
After starting the season 1-4 and losing two of their last three games, the Rams must win most of their remaining five games if they hope to make it to the playoffs. Los Angeles likely has to win the NFC West to make it to the playoffs, and three of their final five games are against teams in the NFC West.
The Rams currently control their destiny, but they must continue to win games for that to remain the case. Los Angeles has many winnable games remaining on their schedule, but it will be up to them to take advantage of them.
Los Angeles is battling history. If they make it to the playoffs, they will only be the 16th team since 1970 to start the season 1-4 and still make the playoffs.
