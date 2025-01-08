REPORT: How Should Rams Feel About Facing Vikings In Wild Card Round?
The field is set.
The Los Angeles Rams are set to square off against the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs. After losing to the Detroit Lions, the Vikings will head to the West Coast to take on the Rams in hostile territory. But should the Rams be worried about what the Vikings are bringing with them?
Though the Rams hold home-field advantage after winning the division, the Vikings have been an unstoppable group and a case can be made that they are the most dangerous Wild Card team. Finishing the season with a 14-3 record, the Vikings may hold some cards in their hands that could pose an issue for LA.
Not only do the Vikings have a better record than the Rams, but coming off of a loss that sent them to the Wild Card rather than a first0round bye, could spark a more aggressive nature on offense for Minnesota. Given the youthfulness of the Rams' defense, every member of the defensive line should get a good night's sleep before going to battle with Minnesota's offense.
The fire starter for the Vikings this season on offense has been wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Jefferson ended the regular season with the second most receiving yards in the NFL, with 1,533 in 103 receptions.
Though Minnesota may have stars on their offense, the Rams have shown opponents all season that when healthy, their offense is a force to be reckoned with. The likes of wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, star running back Kyren Williams, a returning tight end Tyler Higbee, and the man leading the charge in quarterback Matthew Stafford, the Rams offense should be ready.
After resting their starters in Week 18, the Rams may hold some extra energy to their bones given they had an extra week of rest. Compared to the Vikings, the crew is beaten up both physically and mentally. Whether or not, the Vikings will bring everything they have if it means getting their hands on the Lions in the later rounds, trying to prove themselves.
The Rams head coach Sean McVay is no stranger when it comes to leading his team to playoff success, having won the Super Bowl no less than five seasons ago. McVay and the rest of the Rams will look for one more shot at glory, but they will have to beat, arguably, the most difficult Wild Card team ever assembled in the Vikings.
