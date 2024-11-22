REPORT: Rams Address Significant Need in Recent Mock Draft
The Los Angeles Rams started the season 1-4 primarily because they suffered multiple injuries to critical players on both sides of the ball. While the team has gotten healthier and the record has improved, it has been evident over the first five games that the Rams need more quality depth.
While the Rams are in a position to make the playoffs this season, it is never too early to start thinking about next season. The Rams had an excellent draft this past offseason and would be even better next season if they could add another quality draft class this offseason.
Gordon McGuinness of Pro Football Focus recently released a mock draft of the Rams’ first three picks.
McGuinness predicts the Rams will select an offensive tackle, Aireontae Ersery from Minnesota, with the 17th overall pick in the upcoming draft. The talented offensive tackle would likely be a solid addition to the roster.
“Ersery has been one of the better tackles in college football over the past two seasons, with a PFF grade above 75.0 in both 2023 and so far in 2024,” McGuinness said. “As a pass protector, he has earned an 80.9 PFF pass-blocking grade, allowing 12 pressures from 389 pass-blocking snaps.”
In the third round, McGuinness predicts the Rams will take linebacker Jeffery Bassa from Oregon. A young, talented linebacker is just what the Rams need to go along with their talented defensive line.
“Depth at the linebacker position for the Rams would make sense later on Day 2, and Bassa would be a solid fit,” McGuinness said. “He has earned a PFF grade above 70.0 in both coverage and as a run defender through the first 12 weeks of the season.
McGuinness also has the Rams drafting cornerback Tacario Davis from Arizona in the third round. The Rams already have a young defense that has performed well; adding another talented player would make the group even more formidable.
“It’s rarely a bad idea to add depth in the defensive backfield, and while Davis hasn’t hit the heights he did in 2023, he has still earned a solid 68.0 PFF coverage grade in 2024,” McGuinness said. “Last season, he posted an outstanding 85.9 PFF coverage grade, allowing just 42.6% of the throws into his coverage to be caught.”
