REPORT: Rams Drop in Rankings After Falling to the Eagles
The Los Angeles Rams got off to a difficult start this season after losing multiple players who are critical to their success. After injuries to wide receives Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp, as well as many other players, the Rams started the season 1-4.
While unfortunate, it is the National Football League, and it was up to the Rams to battle back, as there was still plenty of time left in the season. The Rams would go on a three game winning streak to get to .500, before dropping a home game against the Miami Dolphins.
Eric Edholm of NFL.com recently released his power rankings following last Sunday's slate of games. He ranked the Rams as the 19th-best team in the league, down a few spots from last week.
Last week, Edholm ranked the Rams as the 15th-best team in the league. However, the Rams losing in such a convincing matter undoubtedly led to the drop in the rankings the Rams experienced.
“The near-constant reshuffling of the NFC West deck has kept Los Angeles in business for the playoffs,” Edholm said. “But, that’s now two straight home games in which the Rams have gotten their quarterback pummeled, losing to the Dolphins and Eagles, falling to 3-3 at home and 5-6 overall. Allowing five sacks and 11 QB hits just isn’t going to cut it for the Rams and the nearly 37-year-old Matthew Stafford.
“He and the receivers give the team its best shot at reaching the playoffs and making a little noise, so they can’t have this kind of pass-protection leakiness down the stretch, still facing multiple tough games. I love that the Rams somehow have a Byron Young-Kobie Turner rookie thing going for a second straight year with Braden Fiske and Jared Verse, but you can’t allow your opponents to run for 314 yards and three TDs and hope to win.”
The Rams will face the New Orleans Saints this week in a game they should be favored in. However, after the last three weeks of both teams, that may not be the case.
While the Rams may be the better team on paper, the Saints have been playing well since making a coaching change. Los Angeles cannot afford to overlook the Saints on Sunday.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.