Missed Opportunities Against the Eagles Will Haunt the Rams
The Los Angeles Rams lost to the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday in a game undoubtedly impacted by the elements in January on the East Coast. The Rams fought hard in a losing effort against one of the best teams in the National Football League.
After losing to the Eagles in embarrassing fashion in Week 12, the Rams gave the Eagles a much tougher battle the second time the two teams faced each other. Still, self-inflicted issues doomed the Rams at the worst moments on Sunday.
Rams head coach Sean McVay credited the Eagles for playing a solid game and credited his team for battling to the end.
"I think this game, in a lot of ways, epitomized the resilience, the grit, the ability to overcome adversity," McVay said. "Just had a couple things that we couldn't overcome. There'll be some things that we can learn from, but, this is the time for gratitude and for appreciation. I love this group. I love this coaching staff. I love these players and I also understand and appreciate how difficult it is to be in positions like this, where you've got the game in hand. I felt like we had total control towards the latter part of that game. The momentum was in our favor and we had an opportunity to be able to win that game and we just came up short.
"Like I said, you give the Eagles credit. It's an excellent football team. They were able to make enough plays today. I love this group and I'm just really sad that this journey is over. This was a special season. It's as much fun as I've had, as much as you've ever wanted to do right for the people in that locker room. We've had a lot of special teams, but this team, there was something really special about them."
McVay noted that although the Rams entered the game as the underdogs, he and the team fully expected to beat the Eagles on the road. They played like that was the case, albeit in a difficult postseason loss.
"I think I'm up here pretty shocked, because I know a lot of people didn't believe we could come in here [and win], but we had the full expectation to come in here, [and win,]" McVay said. "I don't think anybody ever really expected the end of the season to be right now and the finality of it is tough for me to swallow, because of the love and appreciation that I have for this group. Like I said, you give Philly credit, they did their thing. They made enough plays and obviously [Eagles RB] Saquon [Barkley] was excellent. I think the two turnovers were really costly. I'm not going to make any excuses. I'm proud of our team.”
