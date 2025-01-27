REPORT: Rams NFC West Foe Facing Question Marks at QB
The Los Angeles Rams have more than a few issues they must address this offseason, most notably the future of quarterback Matthew Stafford.
The veteran quarterback is reportedly considering retirement, even though he is still under contract with the Rams for the next couple of seasons.
The Rams have work to do regardless of his decision. If he retires, they need to find a quality replacement for him. If he decides not to retire, the Rams must rework Stafford's contract to where it is more beneficial on the team.
This would likely hurt Stafford financially but would help him on the field, as the Rams could spend the extra money to improve the team around Stafford.
However, the Rams are not the only team in the NFC West with questions surrounding their starting quarterback.
While listing a potential cap casualty for every team in the National Football League, Ben Rolfe of the Pro Football Network noted that Smith could be a player the Seahawks decide to move on from. Smith's recent Instagram post featuring a picture of him and former Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll the day Carroll was hired by the Las Vegas Raiders, only adds credibility to the notion.
"Sitting more than $25 million over the salary cap, the Seattle Seahawks have a lot of decisions to make if they want to make additions this offseason," Rolfe said. "Fortunately, they have many potential cut candidates, and it starts with the quarterback position.
"Let’s start by saying that Geno Smith is fine as a quarterback, but in 2025, he is set to have the eighth-highest cap hit at the position. In his three years in Seattle, Smith has not graded higher than a C+ in terms of QB+. He is a slightly above-average quarterback being paid like a borderline star in 2025.
Rolfe noted that there may not be a better time for the Seahawks to move on from Smith than right now. While it would be unfortunate for Smith, he would likely land with another team relatively quickly.
"The problem with Smith at this point is that there is no ceiling," Rolfe said. "He has played with three good receivers for the last few years and is still only a slightly above-average quarterback. The Seahawks just fired their offensive coordinator, so he will likely be learning a new scheme all over again in 2025. Now might be the time for the Seahawks to move on. It is risky, but continuing to invest in Smith will likely only lead to more mediocrity. If Seattle wants to get back to the Super Bowl, they need to be brave, and they have an opportunity to do that this offseason"
