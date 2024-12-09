REPORT: Rams Rookie Projected to Win Prestigious Award
The Los Angeles Rams had one of the best draft hauls they have had in the last few seasons, and it has paid off handsomely. The Rams are right in the middle of a playoff push, and a large portion of their success this season has come from the rookies they drafted this past offseason.
After years of taking the opposite approach, Los Angeles has emphasized building through the draft. While the Rams will continue to sign quality free agents, their successful draft hauls directly correlate to the teams' success.
Marcus Mosher of the 33rd Team recently listed his projections for various league awards. He projects rookie Jared Verse to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year.
"The first defensive player selected in the 2024 NFL Draft wasn’t picked until No. 15, so it should be no surprise that this is a weaker class of defenders this year," Mosher said. "However, one player who has made a big impact so far is Jared Verse, who many draftniks believed was the best defensive player in this year’s draft.
"Verse does not have big counting numbers (4.5 sacks), but he does have 17 QB hits and 11 tackles for a loss. Some of his advanced numbers (pressures, pass-rush win rate) are all near the top of the league, and that should be enough for him to win this award. Verse is a well-rounded defensive end who has played 77 percent of the defensive snaps for the Rams this season. He’s started every game and has made his presence known each week."
The Rams' most recent draft haul was what teams consider foundational. Rarely do teams hit big on so many picks in the same draft class.
However, the Rams were skilled enough and scouted well sufficient to make their draft class successful. Los Angeles will put its best foot forward to make it to the playoffs.
The Rams should move carefully this offseason, as they do not need a complete rebuild. With a few tweaks, a successful draft haul, and a free agency period, the Rams' staying power will grow even more.
