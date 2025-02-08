REPORT: Rams Tabbed Top Destination for Compelling QB
The Los Angeles Rams really need to start thinking about life after Matthew Stafford.
Yes, the Rams just went 10-4 over their last 14 games this past season (including playoffs), and yes, they should be one of the top contenders in the NFC next year.
But Stafford is 36 years old and is obviously on a downturn, so Los Angeles absolutely needs to begin searching for future answers.
Could Justin Fields represent a possibility?
Tyler Brooke of The 33rd Team thinks so, listing the Rams among a short list of teams that would make the most sense for Fields in free agency.
"If the Los Angeles Rams aren't interested in drafting a successor to Matthew Stafford, they could still sign one," Brooke wrote. Fields may be entering his fifth season as a pro, but he's still just 25 years old and won't be commanding top-of-market money at the quarterback position. That makes him a cost-effective developmental project for an offensive mind like Sean McVay, who could help resurrect Fields' career."
Fields spent the 2024 campaign with the Pittsburgh Steelers, primarily serving as Russell Wilson's backup.
He played in 10 games and made six starts, as he filled in for an injured Wilson early in the season. During that time, he threw for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns and one interception while completing 65.8 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 93.3.
Additionally, Fields rushed for 289 yards and five scores.
The Ohio State product was originally selected by the Chicago Bears with the 11th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, but he was unable to materialize across his first three seasons with the Bears. Chicago then traded him to the Steelers last offseason.
Over four NFL campaigns, Fields has totaled 45 passing touchdowns and 31 picks. He definitely has potential as a dual threat quarterback, but he has yet to develop any sort of consistency.
That being said, Fields would absolutely comprise an interesting pickup for the Rams, who may even be able to deploy him as a weapon in certain situations next season.
Plus, as Brooke said, Fields likely wouldn't break the bank.
