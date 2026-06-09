Rams Starting Left Tackle Arrested on Domestic Battery Charge

At 11 p.m. on Monday evening, Los Angeles Rams left tackle Alaric Jackson was arrested for felony domestic battery charges. According to NBC LA, police were called to Jackson’s home after he and a woman got into a verbal argument. The woman was allegedly filming Jackson with her phone, which led to him trying to take the phone out of her hand. Following the altercation, the woman was left with scratch marks on her arm.

Jackson has been the starting left tackle for the Rams for much of the last three years. He missed two games in 2024 for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy following another incident with a woman in which he recorded her without consent during sex.

Domestic violence and abuse are something that the NFL typically doesn’t take lightly. The NFL’s personal conduct policy emphasizes that players can be disciplined for behavior that reflects poorly on the league and this would certainly apply. According to the collective bargaining agreement, violations involving assault, battery, domestic violence, or sexual assault result in a baseline six-game suspension.

Last offseason, the Rams signed Jackson to a large contract extension, making him the 13th highest-paid left tackle in the NFL. Jackson signed a three-year contract worth $57.5 million with $30 million guaranteed.

Over the last three years, Jackson has added stability at the left tackle position. He was originally signed as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa and has worked his way into the team’s starting left tackle role.

With Jackson in place and Warren McClendon performing well last season, the Rams opted not to take a tackle in the first round of the NFL Draft. While the Rams did take Keagen Trost, it wasn’t until the third round, and he was drafted to provide depth as a rookie. The Rams also have David Quessenberry, who has some starting experience as well.

If Jackson were to miss significant time during the season, it would create a major challenge for the Rams and a major hole at left tackle. If the Rams are going to be successful on offense, it starts with protecting Matthew Stafford, and Jackson is a big part of that.

The Rams have not officially put out a statement regarding Jackson’s arrest. Either way, this isn’t the type of news that the Rams want to hear as they pursue a Super Bowl in 2026. The only thing that can derail the season for the Rams are situations like these.

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