Mutual Respect Between Rams and Bills Makes for Exciting Game
Sunday will mark the first time since the 2022-23 season that the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills face off with each other. In that matchup, the Bills ran away with the contest, winning by three touchdowns.
That game was a classic example of what the high-powered Bills offense can do and does weekly to opponents. The Bills are currently one of the highest scoring teams in the National Football League, and have won seven games in a row.
Slowing down the Bills offense and scoring enough points to keep up with them will be two of the hardest tasks the Rams have faced all season. The Bills have not lost since Week 5, when they lost to the Houston Texans by three points.
Rams head coach Sean McVay noted how well run of an organization and team the Bills are. He knows the Bills coaching staff will have their team ready for their cross-country matchup with the Rams.
“It’s a tremendous credit to their organization, the job that they’ve done of identifying their kinds of guys and then being able to develop within and onboard some of the right kinds of guys,” McVay said. “You look at two guys from our ecosystem. It’s really fun to be able to see how well David Edwards is doing. Taylor Rapp is really shining. I think they’ve got those foundational pieces that elevate people around them. You’re really seeing guys continue to get better. I think that’s a tremendous reflection of their coaching, of the conscientiousness of their guys.”
Bills head coach Sean McDermott praised McVay and the Rams equally. He credited the Rams with a solid roster, coaching staff, and a productive draft haul in the most recent NFL Draft.
“They’ve done a great job of keeping some players and then adding some other players, some new players to the roster, Puka [Nacua] being one of them,” McDermott said. “(Braden) Fiske is another, (and Jared) Verse another on the defensive side.
"When I look at their roster, I see the elites, and then you also see players that are really good football players. They’re tough, they’re smart, they play different positions so they have that position flex, and I really respect the way that they’re building that roster."
