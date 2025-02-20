Should Rams Explore a Trade For Dolphins' Tyreek Hill?
The next step for the Los Angeles Rams this off-season will be free agency. The NFL free agency period will kick off in March. That is when teams and players find out how much their teams value them and how much a player wants to go elsewhere.
It is an exciting time for all NFL teams and fan bases. It gives them a little preview of what their respective team can look like next season.
For the Rams, they do not have a lot of needs but they will have to address them if they want to be serious contenders next season and not just make the playoffs. The Rams will do everything necessary to make their team better on both sides of the ball.
And this offseason the Rams have more flexibility to spend than they have in previous years.
The Rams are in the middle of figuring out if they want to give veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford a new contract. They are also looking to trade veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp. The Rams are still in the unknown this off-season.
Things will start to look clear when free agency starts next month. The Rams have a lot of key free agents but they have been able to replace them in the the past.
A shocking trade that the Rams can make that is not out of the picture for them is getting speedy wide receiver Tyreek Hill from the Miami Dolphins. Hill would be a huge addition to the Rams and pairing him with Puka Nacua will send opposing defenses panicking.
Hill right after the season wanted out of Miami but later said he will remain with the Dolphins. How many times have we heard that from a player and just like that they are gone to a different team?
The Rams and the Dolphins have conducted business before and they can make it happen once again and they can get Hill without giving up a first-round pick.
"Should the Rams add Hill, it would all but confirm that Stafford is there to stay and answers all the aforementioned questions surrounding the team," said sports journalist Jarrett Bailey for The Sporting News.
"While they'll have to get better defensively and bring back some key free agents on the offensive line, the biggest and most important question will be answered with Stafford returning and getting Hill to launch deep bombs for all of 2025."
