Should Rams Target a Running Back in 2025 NFL Draft?
The next step for the Los Angeles Rams this off-season will be free agency. The NFL free agency period will kick off in March.
That is when teams and players find out how much their teams value them and how much a player wants to go elsewhere. It is an exciting time for all NFL teams and fan bases. It gives them a little preview of what their respective team can look like next season.
For the Rams, they do not have a lot of needs but they will have to address them if they want to be serious contenders next season and not just make the playoffs.
The Rams will do everything necessary to make their team better on both sides of the ball. And this offseason the Rams have more flexibility to spend than they have in previous years.
The Rams can look to get another running back this offseason to help take some of the workload off of Rams running back Kyren Williams. Williams has been a work horse for the Rams since getting drafted.
Williams had the best season of his career last year. He was a staple of the Rams offense and was one of the big reasons why the team made a great run. Williams had the third most carries last season for running backs.
The team should consider adding another running back because it will make the offense more dangerous and effective and have a good, two punch. Williams is a shifty back who is good out of the backfield as a receiver as well but at times the explosiveness is not there to finish off drives.
The Rams can look to add a running back in the 2025 NFL Draft. They can take their shot in the first round by drafting University of North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton.
The Rams have the 26th overall pick and taking Hampton in that spot would be a steal for the Rams.
Hampton has a solid career in North Carolina. Hampton had a total of 40 touchdowns but the most important and impressive stat was that he did not lose any fumbles in his college career. Hampton is a power-back who has a lot of explosiveness out of the backfield.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE