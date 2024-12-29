Social Media Reacts to Rams' Narrow Win Against Cardinals
The Los Angeles Rams welcomed the Arizona Cardinals to SoFi Stadium for their Week 17 matchup, the second time the teams have seen each other this season. With many eyes on this Saturday night game, Rams fans had a lot to say about it from kickoff to the last play.
The Rams won the coin flip, starting with the ball. Despite a 16-yard run on the first play by Rams receiver Puka Nacua, the team was not able to pick up a first down and the Cardinals received the ball with about 12 minutes left in the quarter.
The Rams’ special team set the defense up nicely, placing the Cardinals’ offense at the three-yard line, 97 yards away from their end zone. Rams’ defense came out strong, resulting in the Cardinals’ offensive drive not even passing the 22-yard line.
The Rams' offensive drive was short-lived, though. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw some passes that were detrimental to the team, and after about two minutes, the ball was back in the Cardinals' possession.
Rams' defense came back with the energy though in the Cardinals' second possession. Despite the defense allowing the Cardinals to gain a few yards Rams defensive tackle Braden Fiske sacked Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray for a 17-yard loss at the 3rd and 13.
The Rams executed another abbreviated offensive drive — the team seemed to try to get into the running game, handing the ball to Rams running back Blake Corum a few times, which resulted in a loss of yards. A final run from Rams running back Kyren Williams was not enough to earn a first down.
The first quarter of the game went completely scoreless from both teams, and the Cardinals came out in the second with the ball at the sixty-yard line. The Cardinals made some promising drives, inching closer and closer to the red zone; however, the Rams defense did not allow them to get there.
The ball was sent back into the Rams' possession, but the Rams were not able to get past the twenty-yard line. Rams punter Ethan Evans secured his second successful punt, and the Cardinals received a penalty, causing the Cardinals to lose 15 yards from their starting point.
The Cardinals got a promising drive after Murray threw the ball deep to Cardinals tight end Tyler McBride for a gain of 34 yards, but they were penalized right after the play for having an illegal man downfield, canceling it out.
Rams defensive linebacker Jared Verse put the pressure on Murray again, sacking him for a loss of 7 yards and sending the ball back to the Rams.
The Rams offensive drive with less than seven minutes left in the second quarter brought some hope to fans. Stafford came out on the first play of the drive and threw the ball to Rams reciever Cooper Kupp for 29 yards.
Fans were on the edge of their seats after Stafford threw two incompletes — one of which came dangerously close to being an interception — to put the team at 3rd and 10. However, he was able to come threw and send a pass over to Nacua for 15 yards.
Stafford then pulled off an impressive scramble to get the Rams to 1st and goal, the first time the team had seen that position all game. Williams rushed the ball in, marking the Rams' first touchdown of the night and their third touchdown in three games.
Rams' defense kept pressure on the Cardinals, and Murray was just not able to secure enough complete passes to keep the ball in their possession until halftime. The Rams got the ball back with less than two minutes left in the half and fans could see they were aiming for another touchdown.
The team hit third down early, but a quick pass to Nacua put them back at the first, and another pass to Nacua got them inside field goal range. The Rams were not able to get back to the end zone, but Rams kicker Joshua Karty was good on a field goal that made the score 10-0 going into the half.
The Cardinals opened up the half with the ball — despite some impressive defense stops, Murray and McBride were able to get the ball to the red zone with around nine minutes left in the quarter. Rams linebacker Michael Hoecht received a holding call that took the Cardinals from third and goal to first.
McBride ran the ball in for a touchdown, however, Hoecht blocked the team's extra point attempt, marking the game 10-6, Rams.
The Rams' next offensive drive was disappointing compared to their last one, only holding the ball for a little more than two minutes before sending a punt back into the Cardinals' possession. The Cardinals came out hot offensively again, evading defensive pressure from the Rams.
The Cardinals were not able to get it back to the end zone by the end of the quarter due to a barrage of penalties, leading them to start the fourth quarter with the ball at 2nd and 20.
They made a promising run getting them at the 3rd and 3; however, some pressure from Rams outside linebacker Byron Young sent Murray out of bounds, stopping their touchdown attempt. The Cardinals secured a field goal for three points before sending the ball back the Rams' way.
The Rams started their first offensive run of the quarter with some promising drives, the run being jeopardized after Stafford threw an interception that was voided after the officials ruled a penalty on the Cardinals for holding, sending the Rams to 1st and 15.
Stafford was able to chuck the ball to Nacua, getting the ball to 1st and goal, but the team was not able to make it into the end zone. Karty was brought back out for a 25-yard field goal that was successful, the score being 13-9 going back into the Cardinals' possession.
The Cardinals' offensive drive was short-lived, thanks to a sack at second down by Rams defensive tackle Kobie Turner, a tackle by Hoecht at third down and a pick from safety Kamren Kinchens at the Cardinals' fourth down attempt.
With three minutes left, the Rams got the ball back, but were not able to make enough first downs to get back the end zone. The Cardinals received possession with two minutes left, a dangerous position for such a close game.
The Cardinals charged forward offensively, getting to the 1st and 10 with one minute left. A shotgun pass got the Cardinals to the 3rd and 1, but a clutch interception from Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon got the ball back into the Rams' hands with less than a minute left.
The Rams managed to pull out another narrow win with a score of 13-9, keeping them in the running for a playoff berth and setting them up for their Week 18 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks next Wednesday.
