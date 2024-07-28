Terms Revealed On Matthew Stafford's Updated Contract With Rams
The Los Angeles Rams and quarterback Matthew Stafford agreed to terms on a contract adjustment earlier this week, and the terms have now been revealed. Stafford, who approached the Rams about being unsatisfied with his contract earlier this offseason, is set to make an additional $5 million this year from money moved forward from a later year, and an additional $4 million guaranteed roster bonus next year, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
The adjustment was complete in time for the Rams' first day of training camp, avoiding any possibility of Stafford holding out to begin camp.
Stafford originally signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension with the Rams in 2022, after leading the Rams to their second Super Bowl victory in franchise history. The former No. 1 overall pick, who holds one of the greatest arms in NFL history, was traded to the Rams in 2021 following 12 years with the Detroit Lions.
In exchange, the Rams sent Jared Goff, two first-round picks, and one third-round pick back to the Lions as part of the blockbuster trade.
In his first season with the Rams, Stafford showed the potential he always had in Detroit, by leading the Rams to an NFC West title and throwing for 4,886 yards, 41 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions. Stafford would help the Rams earn three gritty wins in the playoffs, including a 23-20 Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.
A lack of a strong supporting cast kept Stafford from realizing that promise in Detroit, where he never advanced past the NFL wild-card round of the playoffs.
Following that electric Super Bowl-winning campaign, the Rams had a dismal 2022 season, going 5-12 as head coach Sean McVay contemplated retirement. Stafford appeared in just nine games, missing the end of the season with a spinal cord contusion.
Stafford and McVay returned for the 2023 season, where they rebounded from a 3-6 start by winning seven of their last eight games to return to the playoffs. While they lost to the Lions in the wildcard round, the end of the 2023 season left the Rams feeling hopeful for this upcoming fall.
