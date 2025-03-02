The Ideal Trade Scenario for Rams OL Jonah Jackson
The Los Angeles Rams have a lot of moving parts regarding their roster. Although the pieces are starting to come together, Los Angeles' front office still has more decisions to make regarding many players on their roster as they try to improve for next season.
Ben Solak of ESPN recently released his list of offseason trades every team in the National Football League should consider. He believes the Rams should consider trading offensive lineman Jonah Jackson, as it looks increasingly likely that the two sides will part ways.
Solak believes the Rams may not be able to find a trade partner. Still, if they can, the New England Patriots could offer the Rams fair compensation for a player they are likely to cut if they cannot find a legitimate trade partner for the talented lineman this offseason.
"The Rams will almost certainly cut Jackson if they cannot find a trade partner for him; they have no reason to keep a player with an enormous cap hit when they can simply release him before his roster bonus kicks in. An acquiring team — which, again, will pay Jackson $17.5 million this season — probably would have to spend very little to get a trade done. I'm talking Day 3 pick swaps," Solak said.
"The best possible trade for Jackson is the Patriots sending a sixth to get Jackson and a seventh. That small of a fiscal transaction is the only way I can think of a deal actually getting done. Of course, the Patriots don't have a sixth, so call it a future swap instead."
The Rams have already begun addressing the contractual situations with multiple players. As Stafford's contraction saga proved, Los Angeles' front office must do what is best for the team; no player is above that. That will not be any different for Jackson this summer.
Los Angeles will likely move on from Jackson, but getting something in return for the veteran player would be a win for the Rams. The money they would potentially free up by moving on from him one way or another this summer would also be a win.
