BREAKING: Rams Release Final Injury Report of Wild Card Weekend
The Rams released their last injury report on Saturday and there was some good and unexpected news for their star right tackle Rob Havenstein.
After not participating in a full practice from the Thursday before their week 17 game against Arizona to Monday, earlier this week, Havenstein was a full participant on Saturday. This confirms Havenstein will be good to play this upcoming Monday, barring any last minute development.
Hunter Long as expected was a full participant and will be good to go, completing his expected rehabilitation schedule after picking up a quad injury against Seattle.
The Cardinals have been gracious hosts, lending a hand to help the team prepare and to make sure players like Havenstein and Long receive proper medical attention. Sean McVay said in his Friday press conference "The league did the right thing in terms of keeping the priority, the priority, in being able to go to Arizona. I think it's a real credit to a lot of people in our organization to be able to seamlessly adjust. We're going to leave here this afternoon. The Cardinals have been great in terms of offering the opportunity to be able to utilize their facilities. We'll stay at a hotel nearby and we'll try to keep what's a unique situation as normal as possible. Players and staff will have the option to be able to bring their families with them as well. What a unique circumstance, what a unique situation, but I do believe that this group has handled it as well as you could. Fortunately, nobody's been injured in the process of everything that's gone on."
The team as they usually do, held a light practice, devoid of physicality which likely contributed to Havenstein's full participation. His return is massive as he will face off against Pro Bowler Andrew Van Ginkle. Long's return ensures Chase Blackburn will have his full array of weapons available for his special teams unit.
For the Vikings, after a week of not practicing, LB Patrick Jones II is out. Former Ram Cam Akers picked up a midweek illness that prevented him from practicing on Saturday, joining DT Taki Taimani as questionable entering gameday. Both players are expected to be gametime decisions.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE