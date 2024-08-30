Two Former Rams Signing With AFC North Squad
Two former Los Angeles Rams are heading to the AFC North as we sit a week before the 2024 season begins.
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, former Rams wide receiver Ben Skowronek and running back Boston Scott will make their way to the Pittsburgh Steelers and join their practice squad.
The Rams recently released Scott after not making the initial 53-man roster before Tuesday's roster cutdown deadline. Scott last appeared for the Rams in their preseason finale against the Houston Texans on Saturday.
Scott could provide some depth and a veteran presence for the Steelers. If injuries are a problem for the Steelers this upcoming season, Scott could make his way to the active roster if the running back room gets depleted.
Scott received a semi-heavy load as he tallied 11 rush attempts for 32 yards in the preseason finale. The veteran running back suffered a leg contusion in the Week 2 preseason win over the Chargers, but he did not miss any time due to the minor setback. The 29-year-old rushed for 155 yards on 37 carries in three games this preseason.
In his career, Scott carried the ball 302 times for 1,295 yards and 16 touchdowns in 75 games.
Skowronek will also join the Steelers after starting his career with the Rams. The Rams selected him in the 2021 NFL Draft with the No. 249 overall pick in the seventh round.
The Rams traded him away to the Houston Texans this offseason for a conditional pick, but he did not make the team. Now, he will head to Pittsburgh, where he will serve as a special teamer who has tremendous blocking power and can be used in various ways for the Steelers.
Skowronek played three seasons with the Rams and tallied 58 receptions on 93 targets for 575 yards, and one touchdown, and averaged 9.9 yards per reception in 45 games and 12 career starts. His best season came in 2022 when the Rams were riddled with injuries. Skowronek recorded a career-high 39 receptions for 376 yards in 14 games.
In 2021, he played a crucial role in leading L.A. to win its second Super Bowl in franchise history. Skowronek was a standout at Northwestern and Notre Dame. His best season came in his senior season when he recorded 29 receptions for 439 yards and five touchdowns in 11 games for the Fighting Irish.
Scott and Skowronek will now look to revitalize their careers in Pittsburgh.
