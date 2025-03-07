Veteran Receiver Named Perfect Fit for Rams
The Rams will replace Cooper Kupp unless something unexpected happens and one of the players they are linked with is New York Giants pass catcher Darius Slayton.
Slayton, a player that at times turns into a dazzling playmaker, has not had the production desired over the course of his six-year career but that was due to situations out of his control, including horrific QB play during his time in the Meadowlands.
Thus, in Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame's NFL Free Agency 2025: One Good Fit for Every Team article, he states that the Rams should bring the former Auburn Tiger to the city of Angels in order to create a strong WR room for Matthew Stafford to exploit defenses with.
"With the Rams looking to move on from Cooper Kupp due to injury and age concerns, Slayton could be a nice fit alongside Puka Nacua." Wrote Verderame. "Despite having lousy quarterback play with the New York Giants throughout his career, Slayton thrice eclipsed the 700-yard mark, including a personal-best 770 yards in 2023."
I like Slayton, I do, but the Rams just gave $10 million to Tutu Atwell despite not utilizing him for four years and I would strongly push back on betting on another player's potential upside when there are players available who have a reputation of being consistent game changers.
As we all know, Stafford isn't a "ball distributor" per se. He finds one guy he likes and targets that player continually until defenses adjust. In the Rams' offense, the WR2 is often the third read after the WR1 and the tight end unless the defensive coverage dictates Stafford must do something different.
Thus only a WR1 caliber player is needed to help complete the Rams offense and Slayton has not shown he is that player. Now, this is not a criticism of Slayton as I believe he would be a perfect fit for a bunch of contenders in the NFL but this is about fit and he does not fit the Rams.
Davante Adams remains the priority signature, and until he leaves to market, the Rams should not settle for a player below Adams' abilities.
