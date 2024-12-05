Week 14 NFC West Predictions
The Los Angeles Rams (6-6) are searching for an upset victory at home this weekend while wishing for the correct losses inside the NFC West to give them their best chance at a playoff appearance. All four teams will play this week with one divisional matchup that will play a huge role in the future.
Los Angeles Rams (6-6) vs. Buffalo Bills (10-2)
The Rams are responding from a key win on the road over the New Orleans Saints with an offensive explosion in the second half after being shutout in the first 30 minutes. They will now come back home where they have not won in their past two games at SoFi Stadium.
The Bills are one of the best team's in the NFL and are the second-highest scoring offense across the league. They will play their second-straight NFC West team after dismantling the 49ers at home in the show last Sunday night.
It will be a hard fought battle by the Rams, but much like what was shown in the Eagles game two weeks ago, the Rams will not have the horses to keep up with the high-powered Bills offense scoring at a consistent clip. The Rams will fall back under .500 with their third-straight home loss.
Arizona Cardinals (6-6) vs. Seattle Seahawks (7-5)
This game is going to play a major role in who wins the NFC West. The Seahawks have won three-in-a-row, including a win over the Cardinals two weeks ago at home. They will now hit the road to face a Cardinals team that is in a major get-right spot.
The Cardinals have shown their inconsistencies on offense, but when they are hot, they are hot. The Seahawks will falter and lose on the road, snapping their three-game losing streak and breaking the Cardinals two-game losing streak. Both teams will be tied for first in the divison at 7-6.
San Francisco 49ers (5-7) vs. Chicago Bears (4-8)
The 49ers have continued to become more injured and more inept as the season has progressed. Their offensive production has been one of the worst in the past few weeks as they are now losers of three-straight. They will not see much progress this week as they will face another struggling team.
Running backs Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason were both injured and placed on injured reserve in last week's loss to the Bills and this team has had no answer for the injury bug that has plagued them. They are stacking up against a Bears team who has a new head coach.
The Bears fired head coach Matt Eberflus following their Thanksgiving game blunder against the Detroit Lions. They have brought offensive coordinator Thomas Brown into the interim head coaching role. It is traditional for teams to play well and earn a win with thier new interim head coach.
The 49ers will lose their fourth-straight game, falling to 5-8 with absolutely no hope at a playoff appearance. There will be questions surrounding the future of this organization and the direction they will go in with their coaches and players as their Super Bowl window has nearly closed.
