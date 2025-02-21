BREAKING: Jaguars Hire Rams Executive James Gladstone as General Manager
Rams Director of Scouting Strategy James Gladstone is off on a new adventure as he was hired by the Jacksonville Jaguars for their vacant general manager position on Friday. Gladstone, a member of the Rams front office for the past eight years joins a list of former executives under Les Snead who have gone on to become general managers. That list included Brad Holmes and Ran Carthon.
Gladstone has been universally praised by the NFL for his abilities to identify talent and coordinate scouts. The Rams have been one of the best teams in the league at identifying talent in the later rounds and in the UDFA pool, winning Super Bowl LVI despite not having a first-round selection for a seven year stretch.
“James emerged as my choice, and our choice, following a painstaking but energizing interview process that left nothing to doubt. Every candidate delivered, and I am grateful to them all for their preparation and time spent with us this week in Jacksonville,” Jaguars owner Shad Khan said. “In the end, we found James to be a class ahead and exceptional in every regard – vision, new ideas, communication, chemistry and a keen understanding of the league and our team, to name a few of many virtues he will bring immediately to the Jaguars. It’s going to be fun watching James work with our football leadership team of Liam Coen, Tony Boselli and Tony Khan, but most of all it will be rewarding. I am confident of that.”
Gladwell will have a lot to work with in Jacksonville as the team has their QB in place with Trevor Lawrence as well as burgeoning stars such as Brian Thomas Jr, Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker and Tyson Campbell. Gladwell also had the fifth overall selection.
"Amongst the key factors was the hiring of head coach Liam Coen just days after Baalke was fired and Waugh was named interim general manager." Wrote Jags on SI's John Shipley. "Coen is the rare coach who will have input and say on the hiring of the team's general manager, with most franchises instead letting the general manager pick the head coach or having ownership conduct processes to hire each at the same time."
Coen and Gladstone worked together during Coen's multiple stops in Los Angeles, helping the Rams reach Super Bowl LIII.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE