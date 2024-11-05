Where Do Rams Stand Halfway Through Divisional Play?
The Los Angeles Rams (4-4) currently sit at 2-1 in the NFC West and are tied for second place with the San Francisco 49ers (4-4) after nine weeks. With three divisional games left to play, there is a strong path for the Rams to win the NFC West title and enter as a dangerous playoff team.
The Rams have played each team in their division once so far this season. A pair of wins of the 49er's and most recently against the Seattle Seahawks (4-5), have given them a winning record in the West. Their only divisional loss was a crushing one at the hands of the Arizona Cardinals (5-4) in Week 2.
When looking at a potential playoff spot and an NFC West title, the Rams will need to have a similar record within the division in their next three contests. If they are able to win two of the three remaining divisional games to get to 4-2, it should be enough to win the division.
There is no question that this is tightest divisional race in all of football. Just two games separate all four teams from top to bottom and depending what kind of stretch these teams go on, will determine the winner of the West.
The Rams are no stranger to going on a late-season run to secure a playoff spot. Even though they did not win the division last year, they were still able to win seven of their last eight games to finish 10-7 and enter as a Wild Card team.
With four losses and nine games to play, the Rams will need to go on a similar run to not only make the playoffs but win their division. With the way they have been playing recently, it is definitely a strong possibility.
Three of the final four games of the Rams' season are against NFC West teams. If they can mimic their run from a season ago and take at least two of those games, it will put them in the drivers seat for the division and should get them their fourth division title since 2017.
A current three-game winning streak is a great start to a comeback season where they started the year 1-4. It would be one of the most memorable season comebacks in recent history and as every NFL team knows, once you make the playoffs, anything can happen.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE