How to Watch Rams vs. Bills in Week 5 (Start Time, TV Channel, What to Watch For)

The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 5 on Monday Night Football at SoFi Stadium. After beating the Philadelphia Eagles last week, the Rams are 2-2 and back at .500. Meanwhile, the Bills lost their first game in their new stadium, falling 29-26 to the New England Patriots.

Prior to losing to the Patriots, the Bills looked like an unstoppable force. They beat the Los Angeles Chargers the week before despite turning the ball over five times. Heading into Week 5, the Bills rank fourth overall in total DVOA.

The Rams were staring a 1-3 record in the face before overcoming a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter. If they’re going to win at home against the Bills in primetime, they’ll need to find a way to be much more consistent.

How to Watch Rams-Bills in Week 5

Location: SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles, Calif.)

Date: Monday, October 12

Time: 5:15 p.m. PT

Rams Uniforms: Royal jersey and Sol pants

Bills Uniforms: White jersey and White pants

How to Watch/Listen: ESPN | ESPN 710 LA | La Primera 1330 AM

Play-By-Play: Joe Buck (TV), J.B. Long (Radio), Troy Santiago (Spanish)

Color Analyst: Troy Aikman (TV), Maurice Jones-Drew (Radio), Ricardo Lopez (Spanish)

Sideline Reporter: Lisa Salters (TV), Laura Rutledge (TV), D’Marco Farr (Radio)

Official: Scott Novak

For the second time this season, the Rams will play at home on Monday Night Football. They played the New York Giants in Week 2, snapping a five-game losing streak on Monday Night Football. The Rams last played the Bills in primetime to open the 2022 season and lost, 31-10.

Fans should expect plenty of penalties in this game. Scott Novak's crew is now responsible for the two games with the highest combined penalty totals this season. Last week, the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Chargers combined for 30 penalties for 280 yards. In Week 2, the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets combined for 27 penalties for 280 yards.

Bills-Rams MNF uniform matchup is set.



Appreciate Buffalo going white pants against the royal-heavy Rams. Best possible primary outcome for this one. pic.twitter.com/ZYOisQaFw5 — NFL Fashion Advice (@fashion_nfl) October 8, 2026

Rams-Bills History

The Rams and Bills have played some dramatic games in the past. When these two teams met in 2024, the Rams won 44-42 after the Bills nearly erased a 38-21 fourth-quarter deficit. The Rams almost came back from a 28-3 deficit in 2020, but lost 35-32. Back in 2012, Sam Bradford found Brandon Gibson with under a minute left to win 15-12. In the all-time series, the Bills lead 9-6 and have won three of the last four.

Matthew Stafford vs. Josh Allen

Over the past few seasons, Matthew Stafford and Josh Allen have been two of the most prolific quarterbacks in the NFL. They’ve met three times in the regular season, with Allen leading the head-to-head, 2-1. On Monday night, each player has an opportunity to reach a different milestone.

With a win on Monday Night Football, Josh Allen can become the fourth quarterback all-time with at least 100 wins, including the postseason, in his first nine seasons. He can also tie for the third-most regular season wins by a starting quarterback in his first nine seasons. Only Russell Wilson and Patrick Mahomes have more. Additionally, if Matthew Stafford throws a touchdown pass, he can surpass Ben Roethlisberger for the sixth-most touchdown passes, including the postseason, all-time. With three touchdown passes, he can become the first player in NFL history with at least 150 touchdown passes with two franchises.

A Battle of Tight Ends

This season, the Rams and Bills have used three-tight-end sets at the highest rates in the NFL. The Rams lead the NFL in 13 personnel usage at 31 percent. Meanwhile, the Bills are right behind them at 20 percent. Additionally, The Bills also frequently utilize 12 personnel, featuring two tight ends. Tight ends play a huge role in both offenses, making their usage something to watch on Monday night.

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