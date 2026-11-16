The Los Angeles Rams beat the Arizona Cardinals 34-6 behind several dominant performances. Matthew Stafford played efficiently at quarterback while Blake Corum rushed for 100 yards. The Rams also got good production out of their wide receiver depth. Let’s jump into this week’s position grades.

Matthew Stafford: B

This was arguably Matthew Stafford’s most efficient game of the season. While he still needs to clean up the turnovers, Stafford threw to nine different receivers, and his 0.63 EPA per pass was second only to Brock Purdy. The Rams don’t need Matthew Stafford to be special every week. If the Rams can get Stafford to be efficient while playing good defense, they will win games.

PFF Grade: 81.6

Running Backs: A

According to ESPN’s Sarah Barshop, The Rams have outrushed their opponents by 478 yards over the last four games. That’s their largest rushing yardage differential over a four-game span since 1984, which is also the year Eric Dickerson ran for 2,105 yards. Blake Corum, Kyren Williams, and Ronnie Rivers combined for 44 carries for 204 yards.It won’t look like that every week, but the Rams have a very strong rushing attack.

Ronnie Rivers PFF Grade: 84.7

Blake Corum PFF Grade: 73.7

Kyren Williams PFF Grade: 46.5

Wide Receivers: B+

For the most part, the Rams’ wide receiver depth exceeded expectations. Konata Mumpfield led the group with three receptions for 81 yards as Xavier Smith scored a touchdown. All four players had at least one reception of more than 20 yards. This group will be challenged in the next two games, but they stepped up in a big way on Sunday.

Xavier Smith PFF Grade: 92.6

Konata Mumpfield PFF Grade: 80.6

Tutu Atwell PFF Grade: 59.3

CJ Daniels PFF Grade: 55.8

Tight Ends: B

While there has been a lot of conversation around the Rams and their usage of 20 personnel in this game, they still relied heavily on 13 personnel. The tight ends delivered as Tyler Higbee and Davis Allen found the end zone in the passing game.

Colby Parkinson PFF Grade: 83.5

Tyler Higbee PFF Grade: 75.0

Davis Allen PFF Grade: 68.1

Offensive Line: A+

The offensive line deserves a lot of praise for how it played on Sunday. They are a big reason why the Rams were able to run as successfully as they did. The Rams also did it with their third-string left guard and third-string center. They will hope to get healthy after the bye, but this group played well.

Warren McClendon PFF Grade: 78.8

Beaux Limmer PFF Grade: 75.6

Alaric Jackson PFF Grade: 73.4

Kevin Dotson PFF Grade: 70.9

Coleman Shelton PFF Grade: 67.8

Bill Murray PFF Grade: 67.0

Defensive Line: B

Wesley Bailey has been a star for the Rams as an undrafted free agent. Against the Cardinals, he became the NFL's first undrafted rookie to record an interception, multiple sacks and multiple forced fumbles in a season since at least 2000. Aaron Donald also recorded his first sack of the season.

Wesley Bailey PFF Grade: 93.0

Ty Davis PFF Grade: 79.9

Braden Fiske PFF Grade: 79.9

Byron Young PFF Grade: 73.4

Josaiah Stewart PFF Grade: 61.3

Aaron Donald PFF Grade: 53.9

Ty Hamilton PFF Grade: 51.0

Myles Garrett PFF Grade: 46.9

Linebackers: B

It’s unlikely that the Rams would play Shaun Dolac over Nate Landman. It’s a limited sample size, but when he has been on the field, Dolac has played like one of the best linebackers in the NFL. Dolac also had a forced fumble that resulted in a turnover on downs while leading the defense in tackles.

Shaun Dolac PFF Grade: 88.0

Omar Speights PFF Grade: 76.8

Nate Landman PFF Grade: 36.2

Secondary: B+

This wasn’t as strong of a performance from Josh Wallace and Quentin Lake as we’ve seen from them this season. Lake got beat on the second drive of the game for a big gain in man coverage. However, McDuffie remains a lockdown cornerback when he’s healthy, and Kam Kinchens had a key interception at the end of the first half.

Trent McDuffie PFF Grade: 85.3

Kam Kinchens PFF Grade: 84.5

Kam Curl PFF Grade: 72.3

Emmanuel Forbes PFF Grade: 70.7

Josh Wallace PFF Grade: 49.6

Quentin Lake PFF Grade: 42.3

Special Teams: B-

The Rams had two kickoffs land outside the landing zone or field of play. They need to get more consistency with the dirty kickoff because it is something that works. Special teams didn’t have too many mistakes outside of that, which makes it a positive week.

Davis Allen PFF Grade: 73.0

Shaun Dolac PFF Grade: 71.3

Brandon McManus PFF Grade: 67.0

Ethan Evans PFF Grade: 60.0

Joshua Karty PFF Grade: 51.6

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