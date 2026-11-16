The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Arizona Cardinals, 34-6, to win their fourth straight game. Despite managing injuries throughout the roster, it was arguably the Rams’ most complete win of the season as they now enter the bye week at 6-4. Let’s get into this week’s 10 takeaways.

Sean McVay Delivers a Coaching Masterclass

For as much criticism as Sean McVay can get in losses, he deserves credit for these kinds of wins. The Rams were seen as the better team heading into Sunday, but there was a chance that it could be ugly without Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. McVay installed a new personnel grouping, utilizing two running backs on the field at the same time. That wasn’t something that he had done prior. When the Rams were down to their third center and third left guard, they used six offensive linemen on a handful of plays. What McVay did on Sunday against the Cardinals was a testament to his coaching and ability to adjust the offense to its personnel.

Rams' Wide Receiver Depth Answers the Call

There were a lot of questions about how the Rams would replace Nacua and Adams. It’s fair to say that it was only the Cardinals. The next two games will test that depth further. With that said, Xavier Smith’s touchdown was a turning point. Konata Mumpfield led the Rams with three receptions for 81 yards. The Rams’ four wide receivers combined for seven catches for 174 yards and a touchdown.

Matthew Stafford Spreads the Ball Around

Stafford threw an interception for the fourth straight game, and it seemed to be when attempting a no-look pass over the middle. However, he bounced back after that and had a QBR of 81.9. His 0.63 EPA per pass ranked second behind only Brock Purdy. Without Adams and Nacua, Stafford threw to nine different receivers and no player had more than three catches. That’s a drastic change to even a week ago when Nacua had 19 targets and no other receiver had more than five.

Blake Corum Is Making a Case for RB1

This isn’t to say that Kyren Williams doesn’t still have value in the Rams’ offense. However, Corum has outperformed Williams over the past month, and that was the case again on Sunday. Corum led the Rams with 17 carries for 100 yards. During the Rams' four-game win streak, Corum is fifth in the NFL in rushing yards, leads the NFL in rushing success rate and EPA per rush, and ranks ninth in yards after contact per attempt. Williams has a role, but it may not be a bad idea for the Rams to ride the hot hand.

Offensive Line Overcomes Injuries to Dominate

The Rams were able to rush for over 200 yards and they did it without Steve Avila at left guard and Coleman Shelton at center. For much of the game, the Rams were down to their third left guard in Bill Murray and third center in Beaux Limmer. The Rams don’t rush for over 200 yards without the offensive line doing its job and creating rushing lanes.

The Rams' Defense Is Becoming Dominant

Over the last two weeks, the Rams have allowed 16 points on the opening two drives of the game. After that, they’ve allowed three. In the first eight games of the season, the Rams allowed 21 points per game. They haven’t allowed more than 13 points in the last three weeks. Sunday was the fourth time this season that they haven’t allowed a single touchdown and it was the third time in the last five weeks. If the Rams can count on the defense to play like that, they’ll be tough to beat once the offense gets healthy.

Aaron Donald Is Having Fun Again

It’s easy to see how Aaron Donald is enjoying himself now that he’s able to play alongside Myles Garrett. This isn’t to say that he wasn’t having a good time previously, but playing alongside Garrett was a big reason Donald returned in the first place. Donald got his first sack of the season on Sunday. With the monkey off his back, there will likely be many more to come over the rest of the season.

Rams Missed a Chance to Get Ty Simpson Game Reps

Sunday’s game against the Cardinals would have been a perfect time to give Simpson some live game reps. During Jordan Love’s first two seasons, the Green Bay Packers played him during blowouts. The Rams led the Cardinals 34-6 in the fourth quarter. Instead, Simpson remained inactive, and Stafford played until the final whistle in a 28-point win.

Rams Deliver Their Most Complete Win of the Season

While the Rams had their usual slow start, this was arguably their most complete win from start to finish. The offense punted one time and had one interception. Outside of that, they scored four touchdowns while the defense held the Cardinals to six points and forced two turnovers. There have been a lot of games this season where the Rams disappear for long stretches. They were in control of this one from the jump.

Resilience Continues to Define the Rams

Nobody would have been surprised if the Rams just got by the Cardinals with an ugly win. Instead, the Rams won 34-6 without their top two wide receivers and injuries along the interior of the offensive line. However, this is a Rams team that just keeps battling through every pitch thrown their way. We’re going to learn a lot about this team after the bye week, but at 6-4, they are right in the hunt.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X , and Instagram for the latest news.