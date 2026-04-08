3 Risky Moves the Rams Made in Free Agency

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams had a tremendous offseason. They knocked it out of the park, taking care of critical needs. However, we have to evaluate their entire operation, and in order to accomplish what they did, the Rams had to execute these three risky moves.

1. Letting Cobie Durant Walk

At only $5.5 million, the Dallas Cowboys were able to secure Durant's services. While Durant's usage would have dropped, the Rams also let their best ball hawk walk out the door. Durant wanted to return, but the Rams decided to part ways.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant (14) reacts to a rushing touchdown scored by running back Kyren Williams (not pictured) against the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

While the team still has Emmanuel Forbes , Durant was perfect for certain situations, and his skills would have allowed Trent McDuffie to periodically move inside. The Rams have more than enough in their secondary to win, but injuries are always a concern, and the team still needs a fourth cornerback.

All I'm going to say is that Darious Williams was set to ride the bench all the way to his deserved retirement this offseason. He was playing starting snaps by week two. Life in the NFL.

2. Not Addressing the Linebacker Room

Yes, the Rams did sign Grant Stuard, who we cover below, but the critical factor is that the team is still without a coverage linebacker. Nate Landman and Omar Speights are about their business and are about their action, but have certain deficiencies as pass defenders.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Nate Landman (53) and Omar Speights (48) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Having one guy who can rotate in and improve the unit's coverage ability would have been a massive bonus. Perhaps the thought is to increase Josaiah Stewart or Byron Young's usage as off-ball linebackers or to use dimebackers like Tank McCollough to make up for the unit.

3. The Special Teams Changes

The Rams' Special Teams unit was awful in 2025. There's no other way to say it so it makes sense that the team went out and made changes across the board. Grant Stuard was a brilliant signing, as he's a decent linebacker while being a premier Special Teamer.

Nov 9, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Detroit Lions linebacker Grant Stuard (15) celebrates with teammates after a stop on the kickoff during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

The problem comes from the signing of Joe Cardona. Cardona is a pro who shouldn't have any issues. However, Jake McQuaide, the former Rams longsnapper, was consistent last season. The Rams need to hope that the consistency will continue with Cardona. Plus, Troy Reeder was the team's top Special Teams ace last year. He's currently a free agent. One has to wonder if Reeder's absence will have an impact.