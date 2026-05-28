These Under-the-Radar Rams Could Quietly Steal the Spotlight at OTAs

The Los Angeles Rams are beginning OTAs this week. While many will be watching Ty Simpson, Puka Nacua, Trent McDuffie, and others, there are several under the radar players looking to build some momentum heading into training camp. Here are five under-the-radar players to keep and eye on during Rams OTAs.

WR CJ Daniels

Many are excited to see what CJ Daniels can do in the Rams offense. One of the most anticipated position battles this offseason is the one taking place at WR3. While Daniels won’t win that competition in OTAs, a strong two weeks will be good momentum heading into training camp. Daniels needs to show a strong grasp of the offense and take advantage of any of his opportunities. Jordan Whittington is another player worth mentioning here.

TE Max Klare

The same can be said about rookie tight end Max Klare. While the expectation is that Klare may not be heavily involved as a rookie, a strong OTA period could change that. The Rams are very deep at tight end with Colby Parkinson, Terrance Ferguson, Tyler Higbee, and Davis Allen. Klare will have his work cut out for him, but if he can show a strong understanding of route concepts and an ability to block, it will be hard to keep him off the field.

LB Grant Stuard

This isn’t to say that Grant Stuard will start over Omar Speights, but he should at least provide some competition. Stuard was signed as a free agent to play a role on special teams. However, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him have an impact on defense as well. Stuard is an experienced, high-energy player. He’ll be someone to watch over the next few weeks.

RB Jarquez Hunter

There are a lot of questions surrounding Jarquez Hunter as we head into OTAs. Hunter wasn’t active for a single regular season game after Week 6, but he did play on special teams during the playoff game against the Carolina Panthers. Hunter was drafted in the fourth round last year and didn’t contribute much as a rookie. The Rams brought back Ronnie Rivers and signed Dean Connors as an undrafted free agent. Hunter needs to show some improvement as he heads into year two.

OT Keagen Trost

Another rookie on this list is third-round pick Keagen Trost. Trost will likely be a depth player on the offensive line as a rookie, but it will be interesting to see how the Rams develop him. Trost played primarily at tackle at Missouri, but he has experience at guard and could project there in the NFL. Will the Rams start him at one position or cross-train him? Trost is an important depth player on the offensive line.

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