Five Instant Observations From the Rams' Playoff Win Over Chicago

CHICAGO, IL. The Los Angeles Rams took on the Chicago Bears in Sunday Night action to wrap up the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. Here are five instant observations from the wild win in overtime.

1. The Over Reliance of Matthew Stafford Has Handicapped Play Sequencing

Sean McVay would agree because he took responsibility for a lack of run calls throughout the game. The concern isn't so much the lack of a rushing attack but the reasons behind it. There was a clear disconnect between the intention of McVay's play calls and the execution. The Rams have lived the highest of lives due to Matthew Stafford 's arm but at some point, the Rams went for the feast before turning on any burners in the kitchen.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) calls the snap count at the line of scrimmage against the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The beauty of the McVay offense is that it naturally blends the run and the pass. How can one blend the run into a game plan that is all pass? McVay has forgotten what it's like to not have Stafford on the field and if he can go back to designs that simplify the offense, designs for players like Jared Goff and Baker Mayfield, Stafford would be as efficient as ever.

2. Kam Curl Proved His Worth With His Physicality

While Curl will be remembered for saving the Rams' season after picking off Caleb Williams in the end zone, it was his physicality that demands appreciation. Curl was laying the lumber on Rams defenders, flying into the box to stop the run while making receivers think twice before laying out for one of Williams' wild passes.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Kam Curl (3) tackles and upends Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) during the second quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Curl's impact goes beyond the stat sheet and it's those details that induce drops and those drops led to the win on Sunday.

3. Sean McVay's Offense Has Been Figured Out

Dennis Allen had a map that pointed out the keys to defeat Sean McVay's offense. Force McVay to play 11 or 12 personnel, bring heavy pressure with defensive backs, force receivers into contact situations within five yards to disrupt timing, and make windows small for Stafford's top targets.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts after a defensive stop against the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The Bears were on Stafford all night long. The Rams offensive line has had a whale of a season so this wasn't a lack of execution. This was scheme. Mike Macdonald is salivating over what he witnessed and if McVay doesn't come out firing next week, the Rams will watch Seattle go to the Super Bowl.

4. Kyren Williams Has Redeemed Himself

Why did the Rams extend Williams this offseason? For a night like tonight. Since 2023, the Rams offense has lived by one code. When things aren't happening, give the ball to Williams. One year removed from his costly fumble in snowy Philadelphia, Williams punched the ball into the end zone twice against the Bears.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) runs for a five-yard touchdown against Chicago Bears safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (35) during the fourth quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Williams was lethal on land and in the air, while adding key blocks. The Rams do not win without him and he proved tonight why he was named a captain.

5. Make No Mistake, Cobie Durant Won This Game

While it's easy to say that Durant shouldn't have allowed the game-tying touchdown from Cole Kmet, that does not take away from the fact that Durant shouldn't have even been in that position. Football is football and everyone gets caught but here are the facts.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant (14) intercepts a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (10) during the third quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Durant's first interception prevented a Bears touchdown that immediately went for a Rams touchdown. His second set the Rams up at midfield. If the Rams were able to execute on offense, that's a fourteen point swing and the Rams scored 20 total points. A must re-sign for Los Angeles.

Follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.