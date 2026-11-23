It’s hard to call any game a must-win during the regular season, especially one in Week 12. That’s exactly where the Los Angeles Rams find themselves as they get ready to play the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving Eve following their bye week.

There’s no doubt that the NFC is not only good at the top, but also very deep. After their win on Sunday Night Football against the Minnesota Vikings, there’s an argument that the San Francisco 49ers are the best team in the NFL.

Over the next two months, the Rams, Packers, and Seattle Seahawks will all be battling for one playoff spot. With one spot available for three teams, there is a chance that both teams from last year’s NFC Championship Game completely miss the postseason entirely.

Heading into Wednesday’s game against the Packers, the Rams have a 34 percent chance to make the playoffs. A win would give them a tiebreaker over the Packers and a 47 percent chance to make the postseason. Losing at home on Wednesday would drop their playoff chances to 16 percent.

That’s not to say that the Rams couldn’t make the playoffs if they were to lose on Wednesday. However, it would certainly make things more difficult as they enter the toughest stretch of their schedule without their best offensive player.

The Rams have the team to win five of their final six games, but a loss to the Packers would make already thin margins even thinner. A tiebreaker against a team the Rams are competing with for a playoff spot would go a long way. It’s also arguably their most winnable game over the next two weeks as the Rams rank sixth in DVOA and the Packers rank 13th. Next week, the Rams will play the seventh-ranked Chiefs before playing the top-ranked 49ers.

After fighting back from 2-4, the Rams have won four games in a row and are right in the thick of the playoff hunt. Despite all the injuries, bad luck, and everything else in between, the Rams have done well to keep their season alive heading into Thanksgiving.

The Rams entered the season with Super Bowl expectations and things certainly haven’t gone as planned. Still, the Rams remain a team that won’t break. This may not be Sean McVay’s best team, but it might be his most resilient. If the Rams want to stay in the thick of things and prove they belong among the NFC’s contenders, winning on Wednesday is a must.

The Opening Drive: Biggest Storylines Ahead of Rams-Packers

1. Will the Rams Continue Their Offensive Identity Shift?

When the Rams were without Puka Nacua before the bye week against the Arizona Cardinals, Sean McVay implemented Pony Personnel. Now, with Nacua out for the season, it’s going to be interesting to see if the Rams build on that. Based on what McVay said over the weekend, it could be something the Rams continue to use.

“I do think that this season with some of the guys, especially at our skill positions that are missing, requires a flexibility and a fluidity and that seems like it's prevalent in a lot of years but more so even this one,” McVay said.

2. Can Sean McVay Finally Beat Matt LaFleur?

Prior to this season, Sean McVay was 0-4 against Nick Sirianni and the Rams beat the Eagles. McVay is 0-5 against Matt LaFleur, but they haven’t faced each other since 2024. McVay slayed the Sirianni demon earlier this season and finally beat a LaFleur brother before the bye week. Can he slay another dragon before the Rams go on a run into December?

3. Critical NFC Playoff Implications

There is no doubt that Wednesday’s game between the Rams and Packers will have serious playoff implications. As mentioned earlier, both of these teams are fighting for the final playoff spot in the NFC. A win for either side would provide an extremely valuable tiebreaker. That’s not something that the Rams can afford to think about heading into Wednesday, but it’s a very important game.

Under the Helmet: Kobie Turner's Return Provides Defensive Boost

The Rams are set to get Kobie Turner back for the game against the Packers. Turner’s value to the defense is extremely underrated and Wednesday will be the first time that the Rams will have him, Braden Fiske, Byron Young, Aaron Donald, and Myles Garrett all healthy and playing in the same game. Turner’s season got off to a slower start, but the Rams will certainly be glad to have him back.

Pre-Snap Read: Rams Must Exploit Packers' Run Defense

Over the past month, the Rams have done well to remain committed to the run game. Since Week 7, the Rams have a -2.2 percent pass rate over expected. They’ve been extremely balanced on offense and will need to lean into that against the Packers. The Packers’ defense has allowed a 43.3 percent rushing success rate this season, which ranks 27th in the NFL. That’s something that the Rams should be able to exploit.

Around the NFC West

The Seahawks were on their bye this week along with the Rams, while the Cardinals got blown out by the Chiefs. However, the 49ers continue to prove that they might be the best team in the NFL. Not many would have expected the 49ers to beat a good Vikings team, 35-10. Kyle Shanahan looks to be a man on a mission and Brock Purdy is playing at an MVP level.

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