The Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers are set to kick off the Week 12 Thanksgiving slate in the NFL’s first Thanksgiving Eve game. There will be major playoff implications as the Rams and Packers both sit at 6-4 and in a three-way tie for the NFC’s final playoff spot. A win for either side on Wednesday will give them an important tiebreaker and some momentum heading into December.

Over the past few years, the Rams and Packers have played important games late in the season, including a playoff game in 2020. Most of those matchups have been at Lambeau Field, and Sean McVay will be looking for his first career win over Matt LaFleur.

Rams Offense vs. Packers Defense

The Rams have been one of the more balanced offenses in the NFL during their four-game win streak. Without Puka Nacua for the remainder of the season, the Rams need to lean into that and continue featuring Kyren Williams and Blake Corum. This season, the Packers’ defense ranks 27th in defensive rushing success rate. However, the Packers have a top-10 pass defense and also rank in the top 10 against play-action. The Rams need to be able to stay ahead of the chains with the run game. This will also be Micah Parsons’ return after tearing his ACL.

Matchup to Watch: Colby Parkinson vs. Zaire Franklin

Given the lack of options at wide receiver, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Rams use a lot of 13 personnel in this game. The Packers rank 22nd in passing success rate out of their base personnel and Zaire Franklin ranks 55th out of 63 linebackers in coverage via Pro Football Focus. This could be a game where the Rams look to get Colby Parkinson and Tyler Higbee involved in the passing game.

Rams Defense vs. Packers Offense

There have been times this season in which Jordan Love has played at an MVP level. However, when teams have gotten pressure on Love and taken away the big plays, they’ve had success. Not every team is the Minnesota Vikings. However, the Vikings pressured Love 31 times and got eight sacks back in Week 10. The Rams are as healthy as they’ve been on the defensive line this season and could have some success.

Matchup to Watch: Byron Young vs. Anthony Belton

Anthony Belton has struggled at times on the right side this season and Byron Young has 5.5 sacks. The Rams should be able to exploit some of the weaknesses on the Packers’ offensive line, and Belton could be one of them. If the Rams can get pressure on Jordan Love and get him moving left, they may be able to force some mistakes.

Prediction

This is a must-win game for both teams. The NFC playoff race is going to be tight with three teams fighting for one playoff spot. Given that the Rams and Packers are two of those teams, this game has major implications when it comes to tiebreakers. The Rams will have an advantage playing at SoFi Stadium, but these are two similar teams that have both battled inconsistency. At the end of the day, the Rams should be able to lean on the run game and wear the Packers down in the second half.



Prediction: Rams 24, Packers 21

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