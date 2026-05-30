Rams 90-Man Roster Player Preview: Is 2026 Make-or-Break for Jarquez Hunter?

Heading into the 2025 season, the Los Angeles Rams were looking for some explosiveness at the running back position. In the fourth-round of the draft, they selected Jarquez Hunter out of Auburn who had an 18.9 percent explosive run rate which was one of the highest in college football.

Hunter didn’t contribute much in 2025, not playing at all on offense. He’s next in our roster preview series.

2025 Season in Review

Hunter’s only carries for the Rams came during the preseason, where he averaged 2.67 yards per carry and showed off some of his elusiveness with seven missed tackles. However, during the regular season, he didn’t play a single snap on offense. Hunter played on special teams and then was inactive until the playoff game against the Carolina Panthers.

Roster Battle

Heading into 2026, it was thought that Hunter might take the RB3 role in the offense. However, the Rams brought back Ronnie Rivers. Hunter will once again be competing with Rivers for that roster spot on game days.

Three Plays on Tape

1. Showing off his Speed

The Rams need to find ways to get Jarquez Hunter the ball in space. Once he gets up to speed, that's when the explosives are going to happen.



Really liked utilizing him on the toss play and getting him outside the hashes. pic.twitter.com/8iYFQNHh0t — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@BGMediaOnSI) August 18, 2025

It took until the third preseason game against the Chargers, but we finally saw some of the speed that the Rams drafted Hunter for. Once he gets the ball in space, Hunter is able to pick up speed and create big plays.

2. Needs More Patience

Will get to the good stuff from Rams RB Jarquez Hunter in a bit.



However, would like to see some more patience from him behind the LOS. Had a few where he ran into the back of his OL last week. Happens here.



If he lets the play develop, it might be a TD. Corum hits that hole… pic.twitter.com/Ksi8Lk7oKD — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@BGMediaOnSI) August 18, 2025

One of the more frustrating aspects of Hunter’s game last year was his lack of patience. He consistently ran into the back of offensive linemen rather than wait for the hole to develop. This is one area where he needs to improve.

3. Lacks Some Vision

Jay Toia is 342-pounds.



Undersized Willie Lampkin (now at center) moved him out of the hole for Jarquez Hunter. pic.twitter.com/AhLwdFV4be — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@BGMediaOnSI) August 11, 2025

Again, you can see Hunter run into the back of his offensive linemen and bounce off them rather than see the cutback lane. He does a nice job of falling forward which is beneficial to the offense, but Hunter needs to see the play develop.

Biggest Question: Is 2026 a Make-or-Break Year for Jarquez Hunter?

After spending most of 2025 as a healthy inactive, there is some pressure for him to prove he belongs. With Kyren Williams and Blake Corum ahead of him, it will be difficult for Hunter to carve out a role in the offense. However, he needs to show that he can be reliable and earn more snaps than Rivers.

2026 Outlook/Role

This feels like a big year for Hunter. Again, it’s hard to break into the running back rotation with Williams and Corum. With that said, there is still a depth role available as the RB3 and on special teams. If Hunter is going to see the field this season, it starts with special teams.

Chances of Making the Roster

While it may be likely that Hunter makes the final roster, it’s far from a guarantee. Undrafted free agent Dean Connors has special teams value and can create in space. Ronnie Rivers was brought back for a reason. Hunter will be favored to make the roster, but he has a lot to prove this summer