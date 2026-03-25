Ronnie Rivers' Future With the Rams Has Been Decided

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have made their decision on running back Ronnie Rivers and his future with the organization.

The team announced that they would be re-signing Rivers to a one-year contract, keeping him with the team as part of their five-man running back unit that they're expected to take into training camp.

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Ronnie Rivers (20) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

"Rivers originally signed with the Rams as a free agent in 2022," per the Rams PR Team. "Over the past four seasons, he has appeared in 45 games (two starts) recording 72 carries for 295 rushing yards (4.1 avg.) and 15 receptions for 85 receiving yards."

"Rivers has also played 471 special teams snaps, recording six tackles (four solo) in addition to returning 17 kickoffs for 434 yards (25.5 avg.). Last season, he appeared in 11 games for the Rams, playing primarily on special teams, and recorded a single-season career-high 418 kickoff return yards on 16 returns (26.1 avg.)."

Rivers Has Made His Mark

Jul 23, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Ronnie Rivers (20) during training camp at Loyola Marymount University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Not only has Rivers played enough to go from being an undrafted free agent to being a vested veteran, but Rivers has had to fight and claw for every opportunity.

He did this despite sharing a room with players like Kyren Williams , Darrell Henderson Jr., Blake Corum, Jarquez Hunter, Royce Freeman, and others in the past. Rivers and Cody Schrader were battling in training camp and preseason for a roster spot with then offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur praising both.

Arizona Cardinals new head coach Mike LaFleur poses for a photograph on Feb. 3, 2026, at Arizona Cardinals training center in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“You guys are asking all the same questions in terms of the receivers, the O- line and the running backs," stated LaFleur. "It’s such a benefit. I'm saying that because as I'm thinking about it and you're asking, it's like, wow, these guys have all taken snaps at some point. Cody [Schrader] was in the preseason for us and with us all last year after we picked him up around this time a year ago."

"It’s a huge benefit. Ronnie [Rivers] has played good football for us dating back to 2022 when he was here and in 2023, doing what he did in the playoff game versus Detroit and had some big plays. It’s just another room."

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Before anyone asks, the tight end room…you have four NFL-caliber tight ends in there that have played a lot of meaningful ball, three of them and then [Terrance] Ferguson , it was great for him to get out there last week. We have go do the dang thing but on paper, you like what these guys can do as individuals as position groups and now we have to put this whole thing together and go play football the right way.”