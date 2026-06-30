Rams G Kevin Dotson: No. 9 Player Remains the Foundation of the Run Game

Rams On SI is counting down the Los Angeles Rams’ top 25 players for the 2026 season. This series continues with our No. 9 player, Kevin Dotson.

Over the past three years, Kevin Dotson has arguably been the most important player on the offensive line for the Los Angeles Rams. Dotson has played a key role in the Rams’ run game and has developed into one of the best guards in the NFL.

After Dotson suffered an ankle injury last season, the Rams’ run game took a hit. They went from averaging 4.8 yards per carry to 4.0 without him. While he may not get the Pro Bowl or All-Pro recognition he deserves, Dotson is a key player in making the run game work.

Why Kevin Dotson is So Important

Since arriving via trade in 2023, Dotson has developed into one of the best guards in the NFL and helped set the physical tone up front for the Rams. Again, he’s simply the piece that allows the Rams’ run game to hit its full potential. As the Rams have moved away from some wide zone concepts and utilized more gap and duo, Dotson’s physicality significantly moves the needle.

Additionally, without Rob Havenstein, Dotson has become the veteran leader on the offensive line. The Rams have players like Alaric Jackson and Coleman Shelton, but Dotson is the leader of the group and will be relied on to help Warren McClendon on the right side.

The Depth Behind Dotson

The Rams don’t have bad depth behind Dotson, but they don’t have another player who gives them the same physical advantage on the offensive line. Justin Dedich has shown to be serviceable at guard and Keagen Trost should be able to move inside as well. Still, if the Rams were to lose Dotson, they would lose a key player in the offense.

What Happens if Things Go Wrong?

As witnessed last season, if Dotson misses time or isn’t as effective, the Rams lose a big piece of their run game. They lose their physical edge and the run game becomes less efficient. The offensive line and run game has been built around Dotson’s physicality. If the Rams lose that, they lose part of their identity.

While Dotson may not be as effective in pass protection, keeping the interior clean for Matthew Stafford is more important as he gets older. If Stafford is unable to stay clean in the pocket, it significantly impacts the offense.

Why We Ranked Dotson Here

An argument can be made that Dotson should be ranked higher. He’s one of the Rams’ most reliable players on the offensive line and someone they have built their run game around. Since joining the Rams, Dotson has been one of the best guards in the NFL and a core piece of their offensive identity.

Still, there is a positional value aspect to this and the Rams could get by with Justin Dedich if needed even if it lowers their overall ceiling in the run game. Dotson is elite at what he does, but there are players higher on this list who the Rams will be counting on to succeed this season.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X , and Instagram for the latest news.