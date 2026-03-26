3 Underrated but Crucial Benchmarks for the Rams’ Offseason

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have had an incredible offseason so far, addressing various team needs while acquiring true game-changers for their weakest units. However, the work has yet to be finished as these three benchmarks will determine if 2026 will end in ultimate success or bitter failure.

1. Develop the 2025 Class Like the 2023 and 2024 Classes

Unlike the 2023 and 2024 draft classes for the Rams , the 2025 draft class did not have the instant opportunity to contribute, as the team had already paid the bill from Super Bowl LVI and was at a point where they didn't need to press young, cheap rookies into service early.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams outside linbacker Josaiah Stewart (10) runa off the field after the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Despite that, it's clear that there is serious talent with the 2025 class, with Terrance Ferguson and Josaiah Stewart slowly carving out roles for themselves. In my opinion, their usage needs to increase dramatically as the class is set to do the dirty work, setting up success in other areas of the game. The only way they'll be ready is if they get the reps.

2. Get Serious About the Interior Offensive Line

Steve Avila, Coleman Shelton, and Kevin Dotson are all set to be free agents after this season. The Rams need to start securing the future of their interior offensive line soon, before they enter next offseason with a massive lack of continuity.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (69) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In the meantime, the Rams need to supplement the room with more depth. Justin Dedich did a good enough job, but he's just one man, and Beaux Limmer hasn't proven himself as a pass protector. It's clear the Rams need a strong, solid veteran backup, especially after both Avila and Dotson missed multiple games last season.

3. Quality Over Quantity In 2026 Draft

If there's any time to trade back into the first round and to walk away with two first-round selections, it's this draft. The Rams already own the 13th overall pick and considering they retained their day two selections during their trade for Trent McDuffie , the Rams could double-dip, especially as they get into the later rounds.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) makes a catch against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) in the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Two promising rookies on this team with this coaching staff would be electric. The Rams are going all in and projects do not work in that scenario. The Rams need plug-and-play rookies, and there's too much talent to ignore. Use the late round picks to fill out the roster, especially for Special Teams, but the early picks must be capitalized on.