Rams Davante Adams Talks Touchdown Streak

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. On Sunday, in their prime time game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Los Angeles Rams look to solidify their position in the NFC West and the NFC against the current holders of the NFC South. In a contest that is expected to conjure emotions as well as hard-hitting, competitive football, the Rams are set to welcome home Baker Mayfield, nearly three years removed from the Thursday Night win that changed the trajectory of the franchise.
On top of that, the Rams are also set to honor franchise legend Aaron Donald with a bobble-head night. On Wednesday, Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, and Aaron Donald spoke about the upcoming event.
After practice, Davante Adams shared his thoughts on his hot start to the season. Adams has seven touchdowns in the Rams' last four games.
Mike LaFleur
“I think he's answered that for you guys," stated LaFleur. "I don't ask Davante about that stuff. I just see a guy that enjoys coming to work and chopping it up with all his teammates. It doesn't matter who it is, Davante is talking with him. He knows every single guy. I don't know what they're talking about half the time and I don't really care. It's between players."
"I can tell when he comes into those meetings, when he comes in the door, when he gets out to practice, Davante’s having a good time and there's something to that. When you're enjoying what you're doing and you have the right vibe, more times than not it's going to work out for you, particularly when you're a talented football player. There has to be a baseline there. We happen to have a lot of guys that have that baseline talent for sure. It starts at the top, but we have the right people on board and it's pretty cool.”
Puka Nacua
On Sunday, Adams recorded his 1,000 career catch. On Thursday, Puka Nacua spoke on the feat.
“No, I feel like I've caught a lot of footballs in my life and I don't even think I've accumulated a thousand in all the years I've played football," stated Nacua. To do it in the NFL at the highest level, it's a blessing to be around him. It’s been an exciting journey for our room to watch his process and how he's worked, even being in year 12 right now. Davante Adams, watching him in Green Bay and now he's in our meeting room, it's been really cool to see and it's been fun to be a part of that process.”
